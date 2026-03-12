12 March 2026,

Thursday

Technology

Laptop Prices Could Climb by Up to 35% in Coming Months

Laptop Price Increase 2026: According to reports, laptop prices could increase by 20 to 35% in the coming months. Learn why rising GPU and memory prices are the reason.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 12, 2026

Good Laptop Features

Laptop Prices Could Soar (Symbolic AI Image-Gemini)

Laptop Price Increase 2026: If you are planning to buy a new laptop, you may have to spend more money on it in the coming months. According to a new report, due to rising component prices globally, laptop prices could increase by 20 to 35 per cent in the coming months. This is likely to directly impact consumers, especially in price-sensitive markets like India.

Rising Prices of Memory and GPU

According to the report, the prices of several important laptop components, such as memory chips and Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) are continuously increasing.

The demand for these components has increased rapidly due to the expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data centres by tech companies. This is why supply is under pressure and prices are seeing a surge.

Greater Impact on Gaming and High-Performance Laptops

Experts believe that the price increase could have the most significant impact on gaming laptops and high-performance devices.

These laptops use discrete GPUs and high-speed memory, the supply of which is currently said to be limited. In such a situation, the prices of products in these segments could increase relatively more.

DRAM and NAND Memory Prices Likely to Increase

According to estimates from market research firms, the prices of DRAM and NAND flash memory chips may also increase in the coming months.

According to reports, DRAM contract prices could increase by 10 to 15 per cent in the second quarter. NAND flash prices are also projected to increase by 3 to 8 per cent. Reduced production by memory manufacturers in recent months has led to lower supply in the market, driving up prices.

PC Market Could Also Be Affected

Due to expensive components and increased device prices, a decline is also anticipated in the global PC market.

Market research companies estimate that the global PC market could see a decline of about 8 per cent this year. The main reasons cited for this are rising prices and consumers delaying the purchase of new devices.

What This Means for Consumers

If you are thinking of buying a new laptop, prices may increase in the coming times. In such a situation, many experts believe that it might be more beneficial for those planning to buy a laptop soon to purchase it now.

Although companies may absorb some of the price pressure themselves initially, if component prices continue to rise, consumers may face more expensive laptops in the coming months.

Updated on:

12 Mar 2026 01:59 pm

Published on:

12 Mar 2026 01:46 pm

