Gemini 3's Smart Features to Make Your Study and Office Life High-Tech and Easy

Gemini 3 Features: Google has introduced its new AI model, Gemini 3, and the company claims it is the most powerful model to date. Sundar Pichai himself has called it Google's biggest leap yet. Interestingly, with the help of this model, Google has also prepared to directly compete with ChatGPT and Grok. The company has already started integrating many features of Gemini 3 into Search and other platforms, allowing users to benefit from it immediately. So, let's understand in simple terms what changes Gemini 3 is going to bring to your studies, work, and daily life.