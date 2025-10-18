Gold Quality Check App: Buying Gold This Dhanteras? Check Purity With Your Phone

The ‘BIS Care’ app is an official mobile application released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) that helps in checking the purity and hallmark certification of gold and silver jewellery. Through this app, any customer can easily find out if a jeweller is BIS certified or not, and whether the hallmark on the jewellery is genuine or fake. This app is available on both Android and iPhone. It has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and 3.5 stars on the Apple App Store. It has been downloaded by over 5 million people so far.