Gold Quality Check App: Buying Gold This Dhanteras? Check Purity With Your Phone

Gold Quality Check App: Today is Dhanteras, a special occasion when people shop extensively. Additionally, the wedding season is also about to begin. Consequently, jewellery shops are seeing a surge in crowds. With increased demand, the risk of gold adulteration also rises. If you are planning to buy jewellery now or in the future, this news is for you. In fact, there's no need to blindly trust any jeweller; you can check the purity of gold yourself by installing an app.
Let's find out how you can check the purity of gold yourself.
The ‘BIS Care’ app is an official mobile application released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) that helps in checking the purity and hallmark certification of gold and silver jewellery. Through this app, any customer can easily find out if a jeweller is BIS certified or not, and whether the hallmark on the jewellery is genuine or fake. This app is available on both Android and iPhone. It has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and 3.5 stars on the Apple App Store. It has been downloaded by over 5 million people so far.
You can get various types of information through this app.
Note: The HUID number is not mandatory on every bill, so make sure to ask the shopkeeper for this information when buying gold.
The app has a special section called ‘Know Your Standards’, from where you can get information about all ISI and BIS standards valid in India, license details, and information about testing labs.
Often, jewellery with fake hallmarks is sold in the market. In such a situation, this app ensures your safety. You can check the purity of your gold yourself without the help of any expert. This app will prove beneficial for customers during Dhanteras and the wedding season.
