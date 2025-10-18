Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

Gold Quality Check App: Buying Gold This Dhanteras? Check Purity With Your Phone

If you are also going to buy gold and silver jewellery on Dhanteras or are planning to buy in the near future, then this news is for you. Learn how to check the purity of gold?

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 18, 2025

Gold Quality Check App

Gold Quality Check App (Image: indianstandards/Instagram)

Gold Quality Check App: Today is Dhanteras, a special occasion when people shop extensively. Additionally, the wedding season is also about to begin. Consequently, jewellery shops are seeing a surge in crowds. With increased demand, the risk of gold adulteration also rises. If you are planning to buy jewellery now or in the future, this news is for you. In fact, there's no need to blindly trust any jeweller; you can check the purity of gold yourself by installing an app.

Let's find out how you can check the purity of gold yourself.

What is the BIS Care App?

The ‘BIS Care’ app is an official mobile application released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) that helps in checking the purity and hallmark certification of gold and silver jewellery. Through this app, any customer can easily find out if a jeweller is BIS certified or not, and whether the hallmark on the jewellery is genuine or fake. This app is available on both Android and iPhone. It has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and 3.5 stars on the Apple App Store. It has been downloaded by over 5 million people so far.

What else can you do with the BIS Care App?

You can get various types of information through this app.

  • Confirmation of hallmark for gold jewellery (14K, 18K, 20K, 22K, 23K, 24K).
  • Verification of the ISI mark or CRS registration number on any product.
  • Information about the manufacturer of the jewellery or product, their address, and the validity of their license.
  • Which brands and varieties fall under that license.
  • Most importantly, you can get accurate information about the purity of gold.

How to Check Gold Purity with the BIS Care App

  • First, download the ‘BIS Care’ app on your mobile.
  • Open the app and register.
  • After this, go to the ‘Verify License Details’ or ‘Verify HUID’ option.
  • Now, enter the HUID number (6-digit unique code) written on your jewellery.
  • You will immediately see on the screen whether your jewellery has a genuine hallmark or not.

Note: The HUID number is not mandatory on every bill, so make sure to ask the shopkeeper for this information when buying gold.

More Features of the BIS Care App

The app has a special section called ‘Know Your Standards’, from where you can get information about all ISI and BIS standards valid in India, license details, and information about testing labs.

Why is the BIS Care App Important?

Often, jewellery with fake hallmarks is sold in the market. In such a situation, this app ensures your safety. You can check the purity of your gold yourself without the help of any expert. This app will prove beneficial for customers during Dhanteras and the wedding season.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

18 Oct 2025 05:42 pm

English News / Technology / Gold Quality Check App: Buying Gold This Dhanteras? Check Purity With Your Phone

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

Be Wary of Fake Green Crackers: Scan QR Code to Verify Authenticity

Technology

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Catches Fire During Testing, Fails Durability Test; Video Surfaces

Technology

Clean your phone, not just your home, this Diwali for a faster and more secure device

Smartphone Security Tips
Technology

OpenAI Overhauls Policy, 'Adult Mode' to be Added to ChatGPT

ChatGPT
Technology

Want a Good Laptop? Don’t Just Check RAM, Consider These Factors too Before Buying

Good Laptop Features
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.