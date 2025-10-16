Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Catches Fire During Testing, Fails Durability Test; Video Surfaces

During testing, a Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold caught fire. The phone failed the durability test conducted by renowned YouTuber JerryRigEverything. After the video went viral, users are questioning the phone's safety and build quality.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Exploded (Image: JerryRigEverything/YT)

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Exploded: Google's new Pixel 10 Pro Fold, touted as the most robust foldable phone to date, has recently failed spectacularly during a durability test. The phone suddenly caught fire and was completely destroyed during the test. This incident occurred during a test by renowned American YouTuber JerryRigEverything, known for his phone durability checks.

Phone Catches Fire During Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Testing

According to reports, when JerryRigEverything conducted a bend test on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the phone's antenna line broke. This caused a short circuit internally, leading the battery to overheat and ignite. Within seconds, smoke billowed from the phone, and it caught fire, triggering the room's fire alarm. The YouTuber stated that this was the first time in his career that a phone had exploded during a test.

Powerful Features, But Surprising Outcome

Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the company's most advanced foldable phone to date, priced at approximately ₹1.72 lakh. It is also the world's first foldable smartphone with an IP68 rating, making it resistant to water and dust.

However, despite these high-end features and durability claims, the phone's failure in the test is surprising. The YouTuber claimed that there is a flaw in the positioning of the phone's antenna line, which was also present in previous Pixel Fold models.

"This is the weakest foldable phone I have ever tested," he stated.

iFixit Offers Explanation, Says It Doesn't Happen to Every Phone

Tech website iFixit commented on the incident, stating that this issue does not apply to every Pixel 10 Pro Fold unit. According to them, the phone's battery was not discharged before the test, whereas most new phones are shipped with around 60% charge. In such a scenario, excessive pressure on the battery during a stress test could lead to a fire.

iFixit's Elizabeth Chamberlain told The Verge that this could be an unusual situation and does not necessarily indicate a major design flaw in the phone.

No Official Statement from Google Yet

Google has not yet issued an official statement regarding this entire matter. Industry experts suggest that such extreme durability tests do not fully represent normal real-world usage conditions. This means the likelihood of such an incident occurring during everyday use is very low.

Google had described the Pixel 10 Pro Fold as its most advanced foldable phone yet, but this incident raises questions about its durability claims. Even though it was an extreme testing scenario, the video has gone viral on social media, and people are now questioning the phone's safety and robustness.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

16 Oct 2025 06:11 pm

English News / Technology / Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Catches Fire During Testing, Fails Durability Test; Video Surfaces

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

Be Wary of Fake Green Crackers: Scan QR Code to Verify Authenticity

Technology

Clean your phone, not just your home, this Diwali for a faster and more secure device

Smartphone Security Tips
Technology

OpenAI Overhauls Policy, 'Adult Mode' to be Added to ChatGPT

ChatGPT
Technology

Want a Good Laptop? Don’t Just Check RAM, Consider These Factors too Before Buying

Good Laptop Features
Technology

'X' Launches New Draft Sync Feature, Continue Drafts Started on Mobile on Web, Know Latest Update

X (twitter)
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.