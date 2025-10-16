Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Catches Fire During Testing, Fails Durability Test; Video Surfaces

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Exploded (Image: JerryRigEverything/YT)
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Exploded: Google's new Pixel 10 Pro Fold, touted as the most robust foldable phone to date, has recently failed spectacularly during a durability test. The phone suddenly caught fire and was completely destroyed during the test. This incident occurred during a test by renowned American YouTuber JerryRigEverything, known for his phone durability checks.
According to reports, when JerryRigEverything conducted a bend test on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the phone's antenna line broke. This caused a short circuit internally, leading the battery to overheat and ignite. Within seconds, smoke billowed from the phone, and it caught fire, triggering the room's fire alarm. The YouTuber stated that this was the first time in his career that a phone had exploded during a test.
Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the company's most advanced foldable phone to date, priced at approximately ₹1.72 lakh. It is also the world's first foldable smartphone with an IP68 rating, making it resistant to water and dust.
However, despite these high-end features and durability claims, the phone's failure in the test is surprising. The YouTuber claimed that there is a flaw in the positioning of the phone's antenna line, which was also present in previous Pixel Fold models.
"This is the weakest foldable phone I have ever tested," he stated.
Tech website iFixit commented on the incident, stating that this issue does not apply to every Pixel 10 Pro Fold unit. According to them, the phone's battery was not discharged before the test, whereas most new phones are shipped with around 60% charge. In such a scenario, excessive pressure on the battery during a stress test could lead to a fire.
iFixit's Elizabeth Chamberlain told The Verge that this could be an unusual situation and does not necessarily indicate a major design flaw in the phone.
Google has not yet issued an official statement regarding this entire matter. Industry experts suggest that such extreme durability tests do not fully represent normal real-world usage conditions. This means the likelihood of such an incident occurring during everyday use is very low.
Google had described the Pixel 10 Pro Fold as its most advanced foldable phone yet, but this incident raises questions about its durability claims. Even though it was an extreme testing scenario, the video has gone viral on social media, and people are now questioning the phone's safety and robustness.
