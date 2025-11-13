Indian Railways Child Ticket Rules: Understand when children travel free, half fare, or full fare

Indian Railways Child Ticket Rules: If you travel by train with children, many questions often arise in your mind regarding ticket booking: at what age is a ticket required, when is half fare applicable, and when is travel free. Railways has now explained these rules more clearly, so that passengers do not face confusion at the time of booking. Therefore, if you are also a parent and are planning to travel by train soon, this information will be useful for you. Let's understand the railway's guidelines on children's tickets.