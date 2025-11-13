Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Indian Railways Child Ticket Rules: Understand when children travel free, half fare, or full fare

Understand what the rules are for booking child tickets on Indian Railways, when travel is free, when half fare is charged, and when full fare is charged.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

Indian trains Will be run in High Speed

Indian Railways Child Ticket Rules (Image: Patrika)

Indian Railways Child Ticket Rules: If you travel by train with children, many questions often arise in your mind regarding ticket booking: at what age is a ticket required, when is half fare applicable, and when is travel free. Railways has now explained these rules more clearly, so that passengers do not face confusion at the time of booking. Therefore, if you are also a parent and are planning to travel by train soon, this information will be useful for you. Let's understand the railway's guidelines on children's tickets.

No Ticket Needed for Children Under 5 Years, Just Remember This Condition

First, let's talk about young children. If your child is less than 5 years old, you do not need to buy a ticket for them. Yes, they can travel comfortably with you without a ticket. However, there is one condition from the Railways: you cannot get a separate seat or berth for the child. Usually, parents prefer to hold their young children in their laps, so this rule is not too difficult.

What is the Facility for Children Aged 5 to 12 Years

Now let's talk about children aged 5 to 12 years, where the most confusion arises. If a child of this age travels without a seat or berth, their ticket will be half price. While booking the ticket, you will have to select the 'No Seat/No Berth (NOSB)' option. But as soon as you choose a berth for the child, the system considers them an adult and charges the full fare.

This means, if you want a seat, you pay the full fare; if you don't want a seat, you pay half fare. Many families do not understand this option, which leads to difficulties during booking.

For Those Above 12 Years

As soon as children cross the age of 12, the Railways considers them adult passengers. This means the fare will be full, and the ticket will be booked in the normal way. There is no room for confusion in booking because once the age is 12+, the rule is straightforward: the full fare will be charged.

Providing the Correct Age of the Child is Most Important

The Railways repeatedly reminds passengers to enter the correct age of the child while booking tickets. Often, people enter the wrong age in haste, which can lead to difficulties during ticket checking later. The TTE can ask for proof of the child's age at any time, so it is advisable to carry an Aadhaar card, birth certificate, or school ID.

Overall, the Railways' child ticket policy has been made keeping the convenience of passengers in mind. The rules are not new, but understanding them is important so that mistakes are not made during booking and your journey can be completed comfortably.

