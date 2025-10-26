Instagram Launches New Feature for Reels

This new feature is available within the Settings > Your Activity section of the user's profile. By going here, you can see all the Reels that you have previously played. According to Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, this feature will solve the problem when a favourite Reel was accidentally scrolled past or could not be found again in the feed. Users can filter their watch history by date, week, or month. This means that time will no longer be wasted searching for a specific Reel.