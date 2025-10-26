Instagram Launches New Feature for Reels

Instagram (Image-Freepik)
Instagram is continuously introducing new features for its users. Once again, Instagram has introduced a very special feature keeping in mind the convenience of its users. Now you will not need to save or download your favourite Reels to watch them again. The platform has added a new feature called Watch History, through which users can easily re-watch all the Reels they have previously watched. Users had been demanding this for a long time.
This new feature is available within the Settings > Your Activity section of the user's profile. By going here, you can see all the Reels that you have previously played. According to Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, this feature will solve the problem when a favourite Reel was accidentally scrolled past or could not be found again in the feed. Users can filter their watch history by date, week, or month. This means that time will no longer be wasted searching for a specific Reel.
This move by Instagram is part of Meta's strategy to further strengthen the Reels platform. Recently, Meta introduced features like Reel Series Linking and Picture-in-Picture. Now, with the arrival of Watch History, the Reels experience has become even better.
The Watch History feature is considered similar to TikTok's Watch History in many ways, but Instagram has made it more customisable. Here, users can sort Reels by date, creator, or order (Chronological or Reverse). Additionally, there is an option to remove any video from the watch history, which maintains control over privacy.
