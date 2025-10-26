Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

Instagram Launches New Feature for Reels

This move by Instagram is part of Meta's strategy to further strengthen the Reels platform. Recently, Meta introduced features like Reel Series Linking and Picture-in-Picture.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 26, 2025

Instagram

Instagram (Image-Freepik)

Instagram is continuously introducing new features for its users. Once again, Instagram has introduced a very special feature keeping in mind the convenience of its users. Now you will not need to save or download your favourite Reels to watch them again. The platform has added a new feature called Watch History, through which users can easily re-watch all the Reels they have previously watched. Users had been demanding this for a long time.

How to Access the Setting

This new feature is available within the Settings > Your Activity section of the user's profile. By going here, you can see all the Reels that you have previously played. According to Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, this feature will solve the problem when a favourite Reel was accidentally scrolled past or could not be found again in the feed. Users can filter their watch history by date, week, or month. This means that time will no longer be wasted searching for a specific Reel.

Meta's Reels Strategy

This move by Instagram is part of Meta's strategy to further strengthen the Reels platform. Recently, Meta introduced features like Reel Series Linking and Picture-in-Picture. Now, with the arrival of Watch History, the Reels experience has become even better.

Comparison with TikTok

The Watch History feature is considered similar to TikTok's Watch History in many ways, but Instagram has made it more customisable. Here, users can sort Reels by date, creator, or order (Chronological or Reverse). Additionally, there is an option to remove any video from the watch history, which maintains control over privacy.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

26 Oct 2025 05:50 pm

English News / Technology / Instagram Launches New Feature for Reels

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

New Rules from November 2025: Banking and Aadhaar face significant changes impacting common citizens

New Rules from November 2025
Technology

Instagram Users Get New Feature, Stories Will Now Be More Creative Than Before, Here’s How You Can Use New AI Feature

Instagram New AI Feature
Technology

AI Content Rules Updated, Preparing to Tighten Grip on Deepfakes: Know the Government's New Regulations

Artificial Intelligence
Technology

Is your dual or triple camera iPhone working properly? Here’s how to check

iPhone
Technology

Dating App Users Face Setback: Tea and TeaOnHer Dating Apps Removed from App Store Amidst Controversy

Dating App
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.