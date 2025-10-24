Is your dual or triple camera iPhone working properly? Here’s how to check

iPhone (Image-Official)
The iPhone stands out from other smartphones primarily due to its camera. If your iPhone has a dual or triple camera setup, it can sometimes be difficult to ascertain if all the lenses are functioning correctly. Due to falls, water damage, or software bugs, one or two cameras might stop working. In such situations, you can easily check yourself if all the cameras on your iPhone are working properly.
First, open the Camera app and check by switching modes – Photo, Portrait, Video, and Zoom. Navigate through the 1x, 0.5x, and 2x/3x options (whichever are available on your iPhone model). If clicking on any of these results in a black screen or the camera fails to focus, that particular lens is experiencing an issue.
Several camera testing apps are available on the App Store, such as Camera Test Pro or Lirum Device Info. These apps activate each lens individually and display its functionality, helping you identify which camera is not working correctly.
Go to video mode and slowly zoom in and out. If the transition is not smooth during zooming, or if the screen abruptly turns black, it indicates a problem with one of the cameras.
Sometimes, the camera itself isn't faulty; dust or oil might have accumulated on the lens. Gently clean the lens with a microfiber cloth and test again.
If you are certain that a camera is not working, test it using the Apple Diagnostics Tool or have your device inspected at an official Apple Service Centre.
The iPhone's camera system is highly advanced, but like any electronic device, it can encounter issues. The methods described above allow you to determine yourself, without any technical expertise, whether both or all three cameras on your phone are fully operational.
