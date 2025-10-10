Jio Launches Free AI Classroom for Skill Development

On the occasion of the launch, a spokesperson for Reliance Jio said, "We believe that the true power of technology lies in its ability to empower every individual. With the launch of Jio AI Classroom, we are taking a significant step towards preparing young students for AI. This initiative will introduce school children to Artificial Intelligence. We are committed to leveraging the accessibility of JioPC and the academic excellence of Jio Institute in AI education. This initiative will make AI education accessible to all and ensure that no one is left behind in the AI revolution."