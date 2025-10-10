Jio Launches Free AI Classroom for Skill Development

Jio launches free AI classroom. (Image Source: Jio)
Jio Online Learning: Jio has launched the AI Classroom Foundation Course. This is a four-week course that is completely free and open to anyone who wants to explore Artificial Intelligence (AI). The launch of this course was announced on the inaugural day of India Mobile Congress 2025. Its objective is to make Artificial Intelligence accessible to the common people in India.
According to the company, JioPC and Jio Institute are jointly launching AI Classroom to further the mission of making India a superpower in Artificial Intelligence. Anyone using a personal computer, desktop, or laptop can take this course. However, certification will only be provided to those who complete the course using JioPC. Others will be awarded a completion badge. The course can be accessed at http://www.jio.com/ai-classroom.
To register for the AI Classroom Foundation Course, visit the link http://www.jio.com/ai-classroom. You will see 'Register For Free' on the banner at the top. Click on it. In the next step, you need to enter your name, contact number, pin code, and address, and then proceed. After this, you can freely enrol in the free course.
In the AI Classroom course, learners will get an opportunity to learn and understand various AI tools. The course will provide students with the opportunity to understand the fundamentals of AI, organise their information and studies, create designs, stories, and presentations, and use AI for problem-solving.
On the occasion of the launch, a spokesperson for Reliance Jio said, "We believe that the true power of technology lies in its ability to empower every individual. With the launch of Jio AI Classroom, we are taking a significant step towards preparing young students for AI. This initiative will introduce school children to Artificial Intelligence. We are committed to leveraging the accessibility of JioPC and the academic excellence of Jio Institute in AI education. This initiative will make AI education accessible to all and ensure that no one is left behind in the AI revolution."
Big NewsView All
Technology
Trending