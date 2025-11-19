Jio Offers Free Google Gemini 3 Package Worth ₹35,000 to Millions, Here's How to Activate

Jio Gemini 3 Offer (Image: AI)
Jio Gemini 3 Offer: Leading telecom company Reliance Jio has announced a major upgrade to its AI partnership with Google. Under this, the eligibility for the Jio Gemini Offer has been expanded. Additionally, Google's latest Gemini 3 model has also been included in the package. This announcement marks Jio's biggest AI expansion plan to date, which was launched earlier this year as an exclusive offer for youth.
According to the new announcement, every Jio unlimited 5G customer will receive the Google Gemini Pro plan, valued at ₹35,100, for free for 18 months. In addition, these users will also get 2 TB of cloud storage and access to Gemini 3.
Previously, this offer was only available to young users aged 18-25 and on select unlimited 5G plans, featuring Google Gemini 2.5 Pro. However, with today's expansion, the age limit for this offer has been removed. The latest Gemini 3 AI model has also been incorporated into the offer. Gemini 3 offers enhanced multimodal capabilities, improved reasoning, and faster performance, which is useful for various generative AI tasks, including coding, translation, document analysis, and creative content generation. Jio states that this upgrade is part of the company's mission to provide high-level AI technology to every 5G user in India.
According to Jio, this update includes two major changes:
Expansion of eligibility – Now available to every Jio unlimited 5G user.
Upgrade from Gemini 2.5 Pro to the new Gemini 3 AI model.
Step 1. Open the MyJio app.
Step 2. Tap on the “Claim Now” banner for the Jio Gemini Offer.
Step 3. Sign in with your Google account.
The plan will be activated thereafter. The plan remains active for 18 months as long as you are on a Jio unlimited 5G plan. If you do not see the Jio Gemini offer on the home page when you open the MyJio app, search for it in the search bar.
