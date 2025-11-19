Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jio Offers Free Google Gemini 3 Package Worth ₹35,000 to Millions, Here's How to Activate

Reliance Jio has upgraded its AI package with Google. Jio has also included Google's new Gemini 3 model in the offer.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Jio Gemini 3 Offer

Jio Gemini 3 Offer (Image: AI)

Jio Gemini 3 Offer: Leading telecom company Reliance Jio has announced a major upgrade to its AI partnership with Google. Under this, the eligibility for the Jio Gemini Offer has been expanded. Additionally, Google's latest Gemini 3 model has also been included in the package. This announcement marks Jio's biggest AI expansion plan to date, which was launched earlier this year as an exclusive offer for youth.

A Package Worth ₹35,100 Will Be Available For Free

According to the new announcement, every Jio unlimited 5G customer will receive the Google Gemini Pro plan, valued at ₹35,100, for free for 18 months. In addition, these users will also get 2 TB of cloud storage and access to Gemini 3.

Gemini 3 Now Free for Millions

Previously, this offer was only available to young users aged 18-25 and on select unlimited 5G plans, featuring Google Gemini 2.5 Pro. However, with today's expansion, the age limit for this offer has been removed. The latest Gemini 3 AI model has also been incorporated into the offer. Gemini 3 offers enhanced multimodal capabilities, improved reasoning, and faster performance, which is useful for various generative AI tasks, including coding, translation, document analysis, and creative content generation. Jio states that this upgrade is part of the company's mission to provide high-level AI technology to every 5G user in India.

What Has Changed in the New Offer?

According to Jio, this update includes two major changes:

Expansion of eligibility – Now available to every Jio unlimited 5G user.
Upgrade from Gemini 2.5 Pro to the new Gemini 3 AI model.

What Will Users Get?

  • 18 months of Gemini Pro plan for free
  • Access to the Gemini 3 model
  • 2 TB cloud storage
  • AI-powered photo and video creation features
  • Access to all Google services and apps

How Users Can Avail This Free Offer

Step 1. Open the MyJio app.
Step 2. Tap on the “Claim Now” banner for the Jio Gemini Offer.
Step 3. Sign in with your Google account.

The plan will be activated thereafter. The plan remains active for 18 months as long as you are on a Jio unlimited 5G plan. If you do not see the Jio Gemini offer on the home page when you open the MyJio app, search for it in the search bar.

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 11:40 am

English News / Technology / Jio Offers Free Google Gemini 3 Package Worth ₹35,000 to Millions, Here's How to Activate

