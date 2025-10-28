Lava Shark 2 4G Smartphone Launched in India for ₹6,999, Know Features and Specifications

Lava Shark 2 4G Smartphone Launched (Image: Lava)
Lava Shark 2 4G Smartphone Launched: Homegrown smartphone brand Lava has launched its new budget-friendly smartphone, the Lava Shark 2 4G, in the Indian market. The initial price of this phone has been set at Rs 6,999. Lava has introduced this phone specifically for users who want a balanced smartphone for their daily needs at a low budget. Let's explore the highlights and feature specifications of this smartphone.
The Lava Shark 2 4G has been launched in a single variant. This new phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Its price is set at Rs 6,999. In terms of colours, it is available in two options: Eclipse Grey and Aurora Gold.
This new phone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a waterdrop-style notch housing the front camera. The display's refresh rate enhances the scrolling and video viewing experience, making it smoother. The phone's design is compact and lightweight, making it very easy to use with one hand.
The company has equipped the Lava Shark 2 4G with a 50MP rear camera that comes with AI support. Lava claims that the camera is capable of capturing detailed and vibrant pictures even in low-light conditions. For selfies and video calling, the phone has an 8MP front camera, which is adequate for basic needs.
This smartphone uses a UNISOC T7250 octa-core chipset. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The device runs on Android 15, and the company has promised one major software update and two years of security updates for it.
The Lava Shark 2 4G is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which easily provides a full day's backup with normal usage. This phone supports 18W fast charging. However, customers will receive only a 10W charger in the box.
The Lava Shark 2 4G comes with an IP54 rating, meaning the phone is protected against dust and light water splashes. The phone features dual 4G SIM support, auto call recording, and basic connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.
