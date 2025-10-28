Lava Shark 2 4G Smartphone Launched in India for ₹6,999, Know Features and Specifications

Lava Shark 2 4G Smartphone Launched: Homegrown smartphone brand Lava has launched its new budget-friendly smartphone, the Lava Shark 2 4G, in the Indian market. The initial price of this phone has been set at Rs 6,999. Lava has introduced this phone specifically for users who want a balanced smartphone for their daily needs at a low budget. Let's explore the highlights and feature specifications of this smartphone.