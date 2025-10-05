Meta AI Update 2025: Facebook and Instagram Feeds to Become Personalised from December

Meta has clarified that it will not use any user's private or sensitive information for displaying advertisements. This includes information such as religious beliefs, political views, health, caste, race, sexual orientation, and trade union membership. However, the company has not clarified whether this type of data will be used for recommending posts or Reels. Furthermore, Meta will only use data from accounts that the user has added to their Accounts Centre. This means if a user has not linked their WhatsApp account, data from that chat will not be included in content recommendations or ads.