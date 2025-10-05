Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Technology

Meta AI Update 2025: Facebook and Instagram Feeds to Become Personalised from December

From December, Facebook and Instagram feeds will be personalised. Know how AI will show posts, Reels and Ads according to your preferences.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 05, 2025

Meta AI Update 2025

Meta AI Update 2025 (Image: Freepik)

Meta AI Update 2025: If you are a user of Facebook or Instagram and scroll daily, your experience will be completely different from December. Meta is now going to make a big change in both these platforms, where AI will personalize content for you. This means that now only posts, Reels, and advertisements related to your interests and online behaviour will appear in your feed.

How Meta AI Will Change Your Feed

Meta recently announced that its new system will be implemented from December. Now, whenever a user interacts with Meta's AI chatbot, the platform will decide what kind of content to show based on that chat. For example, if a user talks to the AI about travel or fitness, they will start seeing travel groups, fitness tips, and related advertisements on Facebook and Instagram. The aim of this change is to ensure that every user receives only content that matches their interests and lifestyle. This will make the social media experience even more personal and engaging.

When Will the New Update Be Implemented

Meta's update will be rolled out to all users from December 2025. The company has stated that people will be informed about this change through notifications and emails starting October 7. Additionally, users will have the facility to control their feed and advertisements according to their preferences. For this, Meta has provided features like Ad Preferences and Feed Control Tools, through which every user can decide what kind of content they want to see and what not.

Sensitive Data Will Not Be Used

Meta has clarified that it will not use any user's private or sensitive information for displaying advertisements. This includes information such as religious beliefs, political views, health, caste, race, sexual orientation, and trade union membership. However, the company has not clarified whether this type of data will be used for recommending posts or Reels. Furthermore, Meta will only use data from accounts that the user has added to their Accounts Centre. This means if a user has not linked their WhatsApp account, data from that chat will not be included in content recommendations or ads.

User Will Have Complete Control

Meta claims that this change will enhance the user experience. The company asserts that now everyone will receive content according to their interests, making the feed more relevant and attractive. Moreover, users will have the right to decide which advertisements or posts they see and which they do not. This will give people more control over their online privacy and the content they view.

A Big Step Towards the Future

This update from Meta signals that the future of social media is going to be entirely based on AI and personalization. The company wants every user's experience to be unique and tailored to their preferences. This change will open a new chapter in the world of social media, where content will no longer depend solely on trends but on user preferences.

Technology

