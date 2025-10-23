Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Technology

Meta's Big Decision: Around 600 Jobs to Go in AI Unit

Meta has decided to lay off approximately 600 people from its AI unit.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Meta

Meta (Photo: Patrika)

The use of AI, or Artificial Intelligence, is rapidly increasing worldwide. People are using AI for various tasks across different sectors. Consequently, all major tech companies are working rapidly on AI and providing new facilities to users by utilising this technology. Amidst this, a major tech company has delivered a significant blow to the people working in its AI unit.

Meta's AI Unit to See Around 600 Job Cuts

Meta (known as the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) has announced layoffs affecting approximately 600 jobs within its AI unit. This move comes under the company's Superintelligence Labs, which was established in June 2025.

What is the Reason Behind Meta's Decision?

Meta's objective is to make its AI unit more flexible and effective, enabling Meta to advance rapidly in the global AI competition.

Which Teams in the AI Unit Will Be Affected?

◙ Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) Team – This AI team is the company's core AI research team.

◙ Product-Related AI Team – The team that works on AI integration within the company's products.

◙ AI Infrastructure Team – The team that focuses on AI hardware and systems.

