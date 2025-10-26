Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Technology

New Rules from November 2025: Banking and Aadhaar face significant changes impacting common citizens

Several new changes related to banking and Aadhaar are set to take effect from November 01, 2025. These will directly impact the general public. This news highlights several important changes that people may need to be aware of.

Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 26, 2025

New Rules from November 2025

New Rules from November 2025 (Image-Freepik)

Several significant changes affecting common people, bank customers, and investors are set to come into effect across the country from November 1. These include major reforms in the rules of UIDAI, SBI, SEBI, and the banking system, which will directly impact millions of people. Let's look at all the important updates one by one.

What's the update regarding Aadhaar?

The UIDAI has made the Aadhaar update process easier than ever before. You can now update essential information like your name, address, date of birth, and mobile number online, eliminating the need to visit an Aadhaar centre. Visiting a centre will only be necessary for changes in biometric details such as fingerprints or iris scans. Under the new system, UIDAI will automatically verify the information you provide against government databases like PAN, Passport, Ration Card, MNREGA, and school records, thereby ending the document upload process.

Bank Rules Changes: This will be the change in banking

A major change is also coming in the banking sector. From November 1, customers will be able to appoint up to four nominees for their bank accounts, lockers, and safe custody. Under this new provision, implemented as per the Banking Law (Revision) Act 2025, customers can also decide the percentage share for each nominee. If the first nominee is no longer alive, their share will automatically be transferred to the next nominee.

Update for SBI Credit Card Users

Furthermore, if you use an SBI credit card, rules have changed for you too. A 3.75% fee will now be levied on unsecured credit cards. Additionally, if you pay school or college fees through third-party apps like CRED, CheQ, or Mobikwik, you will have to pay an extra 1% fee. However, if the payment is made directly through the school's website or its POS machine, no additional charge will apply. A 1% charge will also be applicable on loading more than ₹1,000 into a wallet, while a charge of ₹200 will be levied for cheque payments from the card.

SEBI has also issued several directives

A new transparent system is also being implemented for investors from November 1. SEBI has issued guidelines to increase stringency in the mutual fund sector. Now, if any Asset Management Company (AMC) official, employee, or their family members conduct transactions exceeding ₹15 lakh, the company will have to inform its compliance officer.

Technology
