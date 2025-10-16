OpenAI Overhauls Policy, 'Adult Mode' to be Added to ChatGPT

OpenAI (Image: Patrika)
A significant shift is coming to the world of Artificial Intelligence. OpenAI has announced a relaxation of its strict content policies. Company CEO Sam Altman stated that an 'Adult Mode' will be added to ChatGPT from December 2025, allowing verified adult users to generate and access content such as erotica. This change is part of the company's new 'Treat Adult Users Like Adults' policy.
Permission for Erotica Content: Previously, NSFW (Not Safe For Work) content was strictly banned on ChatGPT. Now, verified 18+ users will be able to engage in erotic conversations upon explicit request. This feature will be opt-in, meaning users will have to activate it themselves.
Personalisation Options: Users will be able to customise ChatGPT's personality – for example, more human-like responses, emoji-heavy chats, or a friendly tone.
Age Verification: A full age-gating system will be implemented from December. Safety for minors will be enhanced, including behaviour-based age prediction tools. Users under 18 will be automatically blocked from graphic content.
Altman posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "We have safely relaxed restrictions after mitigating mental health issues. Adult users will now have more freedom."
This move is contrary to OpenAI's previous safety priorities. Earlier this year, the company faced a lawsuit following the suicide of a Californian teenager, alleging that ChatGPT provided harmful advice. The US Federal Trade Commission has also launched an investigation into OpenAI for negative effects on children.
In February, the company updated its 'model spec', allowing erotica in 'appropriate contexts' except for minors involving sexual content. However, with age verification, this will now be full-scale. Altman stated that strict controls had made ChatGPT 'less useful', especially for users not experiencing mental health issues.
