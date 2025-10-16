Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

OpenAI Overhauls Policy, 'Adult Mode' to be Added to ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced a policy change, introducing an 'adult mode' to ChatGPT from December 2025.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

ChatGPT

OpenAI (Image: Patrika)

A significant shift is coming to the world of Artificial Intelligence. OpenAI has announced a relaxation of its strict content policies. Company CEO Sam Altman stated that an 'Adult Mode' will be added to ChatGPT from December 2025, allowing verified adult users to generate and access content such as erotica. This change is part of the company's new 'Treat Adult Users Like Adults' policy.

What is this new feature?

Permission for Erotica Content: Previously, NSFW (Not Safe For Work) content was strictly banned on ChatGPT. Now, verified 18+ users will be able to engage in erotic conversations upon explicit request. This feature will be opt-in, meaning users will have to activate it themselves.

Personalisation Options: Users will be able to customise ChatGPT's personality – for example, more human-like responses, emoji-heavy chats, or a friendly tone.

Age Verification: A full age-gating system will be implemented from December. Safety for minors will be enhanced, including behaviour-based age prediction tools. Users under 18 will be automatically blocked from graphic content.

Altman posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "We have safely relaxed restrictions after mitigating mental health issues. Adult users will now have more freedom."

Why this change?

This move is contrary to OpenAI's previous safety priorities. Earlier this year, the company faced a lawsuit following the suicide of a Californian teenager, alleging that ChatGPT provided harmful advice. The US Federal Trade Commission has also launched an investigation into OpenAI for negative effects on children.

Less Useful with Controls

In February, the company updated its 'model spec', allowing erotica in 'appropriate contexts' except for minors involving sexual content. However, with age verification, this will now be full-scale. Altman stated that strict controls had made ChatGPT 'less useful', especially for users not experiencing mental health issues.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

16 Oct 2025 10:46 am

English News / Technology / OpenAI Overhauls Policy, 'Adult Mode' to be Added to ChatGPT

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

Want a Good Laptop? Don’t Just Check RAM, Consider These Factors too Before Buying

Good Laptop Features
Technology

'X' Launches New Draft Sync Feature, Continue Drafts Started on Mobile on Web, Know Latest Update

X (twitter)
Technology

Browser Ulaa offers 5 powerful features that make it better than Chrome

Ulaa vs Chrome Browser
Technology

Jio Launches Free AI Classroom for Skill Development

Jio AI Classroom, Free AI classes India, Learn AI skills free, Jio online learning, Free skill development courses,
Technology

WhatsApp Username Feature to Enhance Privacy and Eliminate Need for Phone Numbers

WhatsApp Username Feature Coming Soon
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.