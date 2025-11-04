Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

PAN Card Holders Must Complete Mandatory Update Before December 31, 2025 to Avoid Deactivation

If you do not link your PAN to Aadhaar by December 31, 2025, your PAN card will become inactive from January 1, 2026. Learn the complete process and method for linking.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

Aadhar PAN Card Link

Aadhar PAN Card Link (Image: ChatGPT)

Aadhar PAN Card Link: If you have not yet linked your PAN card to your Aadhaar, be warned. The Income Tax Department has clarified that if the linking is not done by December 31, 2025, your PAN card will become inactive from January 1, 2026. This could affect your daily financial activities. Let's understand the entire matter.

Why is a PAN Card Necessary?

PAN has become an important part of every individual's financial identity today. Whether it's filing tax returns, opening a bank account, or transacting large sums of money, a PAN card is required everywhere. If it becomes inactive, you will not be able to use many services related to income tax filing, bank transactions, and investments.

Why is Linking PAN to Aadhaar Necessary?

The government has made this rule to curb malpractices such as duplicate PAN cards and tax evasion. After linking with Aadhaar, your identity can be verified with a single unique ID, which will reduce cases of fraud.

If you do not complete this process within the stipulated deadline, i.e., by December 31, 2025, your PAN card will stop working from January 1, 2026.

What is the Process to Link PAN and Aadhaar?

  • To link Aadhaar and PAN, you first need to visit the Income Tax e-filing website at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.
  • Click on the "Link Aadhaar" option here (this option is found at the bottom left of the homepage).
  • Now, enter your 10-digit PAN number and 12-digit Aadhaar number.
  • Follow the instructions on the screen and pay a fee of ₹1000.
  • After this, click on submit, and your linking request will be processed.

How to Check Aadhar PAN Card Link Status

  • On the same website, select the "Link Aadhaar Status" option.
  • Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number.
  • Upon submitting, the status will be displayed on the screen indicating whether your PAN is linked to Aadhaar or not.

Keep These Points in Mind

  • For Aadhaar-PAN linking, your name, date of birth, and gender must be the same in both documents.
  • If there are any discrepancies, get them corrected first on the UIDAI or PAN portal.
  • After linking, you can verify the status by visiting the portal at any time.

Published on:

04 Nov 2025 01:06 pm

English News / Technology / PAN Card Holders Must Complete Mandatory Update Before December 31, 2025 to Avoid Deactivation

Technology

