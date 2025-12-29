29 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

Rajasthan High Court Order: Bank Accounts Will No Longer Be Frozen Entirely on Suspicion of Cybercrime; Police Arbitrariness Halted

Now, an entire bank account will not be frozen on suspicion of cybercrime. Know what a Money Trail is, how much money the police can stop, and the rights of account holders.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

Rajasthan High Court Bank Freeze Order

Rajasthan High Court Bank Freeze Order (Image: Gemini)

Rajasthan High Court Bank Freeze Order: Imagine waking up, sipping your morning tea, picking up your mobile, and discovering your bank account is blocked. You can neither withdraw nor deposit money. In a panic, you rush to the bank, only to find out it wasn't the bank, but the police who did it. The reason? An unknown ₹100 that appeared in your account from somewhere, which you might have been happy about.

Yes, for some time now, thousands of people across the country have been facing this problem. But now, the Rajasthan High Court has delivered a verdict that has provided significant relief to the common man and curbed police high-handedness.

Let's understand the entire issue in simple terms and why this court decision is important for you.

Why is an Account Frozen?

In the world of cyber fraud, there's a term called "Money Trail." When a hacker defrauds someone, the police follow the money. Hackers often try to evade the police by transferring the stolen money in small amounts to hundreds of accounts.

Suppose a small portion of the fraudulent money (like ₹100 or ₹500) finds its way into your account. The police suspect you are part of the fraud gang. Based solely on this suspicion, the police instruct the bank, and your entire account is frozen. In banking terms, this is called placing a lien. The result is that due to those ₹100, even the lakhs of rupees in your account get blocked.

What Did the Court Say?

This issue came to light during a petition in the Rajasthan High Court, where the petitioner's entire bank account was frozen based on just one suspicious transaction.

Hearing the case, the High Court severely reprimanded the police and banks. The court clearly stated that freezing a person's entire bank account based solely on suspicion and without due process is arbitrary and against the spirit of the law.

The Court's Decision is Crystal Clear

The entire account will not be blocked: The police have the right to place a lien only on the amount that is actually disputed.

The remaining money is yours: If the fraud involves ₹500, only ₹500 will be held. No one can stop you from using the rest of your hard-earned money in your account.

Arbitrariness will not be tolerated: The police cannot harass a citizen without a solid reason and due process.

What to Do If This Happens to You?

Instead of panicking, act wisely. If your account is ever frozen, shouting at the bank manager won't help, as they are merely following orders.

  • First, ask the bank for the details of the cyber cell or police station that placed the freeze.
  • The bank will provide you with an Acknowledgement Number.
  • Email that cyber cell or visit them in person to provide evidence that you are innocent.
  • If the police still do not cooperate, send a legal notice through your lawyer, citing this Rajasthan High Court order.

Nowadays, it's the era of UPI. If money accidentally comes into your PhonePe or Google Pay from an unknown number, and the sender says, "It came by mistake, please send it back," never send the money back yourself. Ask them to complain to the bank. Sending the money back yourself can implicate you in a money laundering suspicion.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 02:23 pm

English News / Technology / Rajasthan High Court Order: Bank Accounts Will No Longer Be Frozen Entirely on Suspicion of Cybercrime; Police Arbitrariness Halted

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

Happy New Year 2026: Wish Happy New Year with WhatsApp’s New Stickers, Here’s How to Download

WhatsApp Happy New Year 2026 Stickers
Technology

AI Image Trends 2025: From Saree Trends to 3D Statues, How Did AI Photo Fads in 2025 Put Your Data at Risk? Understand the Risks

Top AI Image Trends 2025
Technology

From Bargaining ₹10 to Spending Lakhs: Swiggy Instamart’s 2025 Data Reveals India’s Changing Shopping Habits

Chennai Man Ordered 1 Lakh Rupees Condoms on Instamart
Technology

Happy New Year 2026 Scam: Beware of 'Gift Link' on WhatsApp, or Risk Losing Your Savings

Technology

ChatGPT to Find Rental Homes and Book Goods: New Feature Launched, Learn How to Activate It

ChatGPT App Store
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.