Reliance Partners with Google to Offer Free AI Pro Subscription Worth Rs 35100 to Crores of Jio Users

Reliance joins hands with Google to give Jio users free access to the ₹35,100 Google AI Pro subscription.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 31, 2025

Google AI Pro Subscription Free

Google AI Pro subscription free (Image source: Social Media)

Google AI Pro Subscription Free: The race for Artificial Intelligence in India has intensified. Reliance Industries, in collaboration with Google, has announced free access to Google AI Pro for millions of Jio users. This offer, valued at approximately ₹35,100, will be available for free for 18 months. Let's delve into the complete details and how Jio users can avail this benefit.

The company has stated that eligible Jio users will soon receive a Google AI Pro subscription, worth ₹35,100, absolutely free. This offer will be valid for 18 months and can be activated directly through the MyJio app.

What is the new Google AI Pro Subscription Offer?

The Google AI Pro Subscription plan includes several of Google's top AI tools. It features the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, Google's newest and most advanced AI system. Additionally, users will get AI image and video generators like Nano Banana and Veo 3.1.

Furthermore, the Notebook LM tool will enable students and professionals to easily manage their projects and research work. With 2 TB of cloud storage, they can keep their data secure.

In simpler terms, this offer is not limited to chatbots or basic AI; it's a comprehensive digital toolkit designed to foster creativity, productivity, and innovation simultaneously.

Which Users Will Benefit?

Reliance has announced that initially, this offer will be available to Jio users aged 18 to 25 who are using unlimited 5G plans. Subsequently, it will be gradually rolled out across the country. The company aims to make this facility accessible to all users as soon as possible.

The company has informed that as soon as the feature is launched, eligible users will receive a notification on the MyJio app. From there, they can easily activate the offer with just a few clicks.

Google and Reliance Partnership

This is not the first time Google and Reliance are collaborating. Previously, they jointly launched the JioPhone Next, which redefined the definition of affordable smartphones in India. Now, both companies are embarking on a new venture in the field of AI.

Reliance's new entity, Reliance Intelligence, and Google Cloud will jointly enhance the accessibility of AI hardware accelerators (TPUs) in India. This will empower Indian companies and institutions to train and deploy their large AI models within India.

31 Oct 2025 09:37 am

