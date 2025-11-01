Smartphone Price Hike: Are New Smartphones Really Going to Get More Expensive? Find Out the Reason Behind It

Smartphone (Image: Patrika)
Smartphone Price Increase News: If you are also planning to buy a new smartphone, this might be the right time. In fact, the prices of new smartphones may increase in the coming times. However, the prices of models already available in the market will not increase, which means that the prices of upcoming models may go up.
The reason behind the price increase could be the rising demand for global chips. According to reports, due to the increasing popularity of AI models like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok worldwide, the demand for memory chips has surged rapidly.
Currently, high-speed memory chips are being used not only in smartphones but also in every major AI system. This is why it has become difficult for Samsung and other major companies to supply sufficient chips.
AI servers use the same ultra-fast RAM that is found in advanced smartphones. This is having a direct impact on the mobile industry.
According to Korean media reports, memory chip prices have seen an increase of approximately 50 percent this year. In such a situation, the production cost for smartphone manufacturing companies has also increased, leading to the possibility of price hikes for new upcoming smartphones.
If you are not waiting for a specific phone, buying a phone now could be a wise decision. Due to the festive season, many brands are also offering good discounts on their smartphones, allowing you to purchase a better smartphone at a lower price.
Compared to the past, the smartphones available in the market now are more powerful. They come with better processors, excellent cameras, and longer battery life. Additionally, many companies are now providing software update support for 5 to 7 years to their users, ensuring your phone performs well for a longer duration.
