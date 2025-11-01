Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

Smartphone Price Hike: Are New Smartphones Really Going to Get More Expensive? Find Out the Reason Behind It

If you are also thinking of upgrading your phone, then this news is for you. In fact, smartphone prices may be seen increasing in the coming times. Know the reason behind it.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

Best 5g Smartphones Under 15000

Smartphone (Image: Patrika)

Smartphone Price Increase News: If you are also planning to buy a new smartphone, this might be the right time. In fact, the prices of new smartphones may increase in the coming times. However, the prices of models already available in the market will not increase, which means that the prices of upcoming models may go up.

The reason behind the price increase could be the rising demand for global chips. According to reports, due to the increasing popularity of AI models like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok worldwide, the demand for memory chips has surged rapidly.

Chip Demand Increases Due to AI Models

Currently, high-speed memory chips are being used not only in smartphones but also in every major AI system. This is why it has become difficult for Samsung and other major companies to supply sufficient chips.

AI servers use the same ultra-fast RAM that is found in advanced smartphones. This is having a direct impact on the mobile industry.

Chip Prices Increased by Up to 50%

According to Korean media reports, memory chip prices have seen an increase of approximately 50 percent this year. In such a situation, the production cost for smartphone manufacturing companies has also increased, leading to the possibility of price hikes for new upcoming smartphones.

What Should You Do?

If you are not waiting for a specific phone, buying a phone now could be a wise decision. Due to the festive season, many brands are also offering good discounts on their smartphones, allowing you to purchase a better smartphone at a lower price.

Today's Smartphones Are More Powerful

Compared to the past, the smartphones available in the market now are more powerful. They come with better processors, excellent cameras, and longer battery life. Additionally, many companies are now providing software update support for 5 to 7 years to their users, ensuring your phone performs well for a longer duration.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

01 Nov 2025 10:39 am

English News / Technology / Smartphone Price Hike: Are New Smartphones Really Going to Get More Expensive? Find Out the Reason Behind It

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

Honor GT 2 Series: Features Leaked Before Launch, Know the Processor and Other Details

Honor GT 2 Series
Technology

WhatsApp Introduces New Feature: Passkey Replaces Job of Password for Chat Backups

Whatsapp Passkey Chat Backups
Technology

Reliance Partners with Google to Offer Free AI Pro Subscription Worth Rs 35100 to Crores of Jio Users

Google AI Pro Subscription Free
Technology

Instagram Introduces New Feature: Users to Control Their Feed Content?

Instagram
Technology

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched Globally, India Launch Date Under Wraps

Nothing Phone 3a Lite
Gadgets
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.