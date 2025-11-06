Starlink to Launch in India, Bringing High-Speed Internet to Villages

Starlink India (Image: Starlink)
Starlink India: The dream of satellite internet in India is now closer to reality. The discussions that have been ongoing for months regarding the entry of Elon Musk's company Starlink have now been confirmed by Maharashtra. The state government has made a new beginning in the country by signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink.
This clearly means that the people of Maharashtra will be the first to benefit from Starlink's high-speed internet service in India. This partnership will not only give a new direction to the Digital India mission but will also pave the way for delivering fast internet to every village.
The Maharashtra government has described this partnership as a significant step towards strengthening the Digital India mission. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the information on his X (Twitter) account, stating that this agreement will help in providing satellite-based internet connectivity to rural and backward areas.
He informed that initially, this service will be implemented in districts like Nandurbar, Gadchiroli, Dharashiv, and Washim, where internet connectivity has been a major challenge until now.
Fadnavis stated that this agreement will make Maharashtra a leader in satellite-enabled digital infrastructure. This decision is not only a precedent for the state but also for the entire country, which will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India mission at the grassroots level.
However, he also clarified that this partnership will only be fully implemented once Starlink receives all necessary permissions and regulatory approvals from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
Elon Musk's company Starlink aims to provide high-speed internet to every corner of India, especially to those places where traditional networks have not yet reached.
The company is working on a plan to establish 9 Gateway Earth Stations in India. These stations will be set up in major cities like Mumbai, Chandigarh, Noida, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. With the help of these stations, Starlink will be able to connect even the remote areas of India with high-speed internet.
This partnership between Maharashtra and Starlink is significant news for villages. In areas where network issues have been the biggest problem until now, schools, hospitals, and government offices can now be easily connected to the internet with the help of satellite internet.
The government says that this will not only improve education and healthcare facilities but will also create new employment opportunities in villages and strengthen the economy.
