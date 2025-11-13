UPI Limit Increase: PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm Payment Limits May Rise; Here's How to Adjust Settings

UPI Limit Increase: In this era of technology, mobile phones have become the new wallet. Whether we need to buy vegetables, refuel petrol, or pay online EMIs, all these tasks are done in minutes with UPI. But have you ever noticed that while ₹1 lakh can be transferred from a friend's app, your payment fails if it exceeds ₹25,000 on your phone? In reality, this is not an issue with apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm. Banks decide this. Let's understand how the entire system works and how you can increase your limit.