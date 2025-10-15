Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

Want a Good Laptop? Don’t Just Check RAM, Consider These Factors too Before Buying

A good laptop is essential for everyone, whether they are college students or working professionals. It is better to get a laptop that is multitasking and offers better performance.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Good Laptop Features

Good Laptop Features (Symbolic AI Image-Gemini)

Requirements for a Good Laptop: In today's digital age, laptops have become a daily necessity. Whether for work, study, or entertainment, people often buy laptops based solely on RAM and storage. However, several other factors contribute to performance, and considering them can lead to a more beneficial purchase. If you're looking to buy a well-performing laptop that will last for years, it's essential to pay attention to these points before buying.

Laptop Features

Processor

The processor is the brain of a laptop. Simply having more RAM doesn't make a system fast unless the processor is powerful. Therefore, having a good processor is crucial.
If you are a student or do general work, an Intel i5 (12th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 5 will suffice.
For video editing, graphic design, or gaming, Intel i7 / i9 or Ryzen 7 / 9 are better options.
A newer generation processor is always more efficient and energy-saving than an older one.

Storage, SSD or HDD?

Even today, many people buy laptops just by looking at the storage capacity. But the real difference lies in the type of storage. HDD is a very old model, whereas SSD is a well-performing storage.
SSD (Solid State Drive) makes a laptop extremely fast. The system boots up in seconds, and files open instantly.
HDD (Hard Disk Drive) is cheaper but slower.
It's best to opt for a model with an SSD + HDD combination, where the system is installed on the SSD and data is stored on the HDD.

Display Quality and Size

If you work on your laptop for long hours, screen quality is very important. A good and slightly larger screen will be beneficial for you. A Full HD (1920x1080) or better screen is essential.
Screens with IPS panels display colours naturally and offer better viewing angles. A 14-inch laptop is portable, while a 15.6-inch one is better for multitasking. Therefore, choosing a laptop with a better screen is more advantageous.

Battery Backup and Ports are Also Important

Battery Backup and Charging Speed
A good laptop also needs good battery performance. A perfect laptop is one that doesn't demand frequent charging. It should have a backup of at least 6 to 8 hours. Additionally, choose a model with fast-charging technology so you can get back to work quickly. Therefore, good battery life is also essential in a laptop.

Ports and Connectivity
Having various ports and connectivity options on a laptop is also very important. The laptop should have sufficient ports, such as USB Type-C, HDMI, and a card reader.
If you work from home, ensure it has the latest connectivity like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Having multiple types of ports and connectivity makes the computer more multitasking-friendly.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 03:43 pm

English News / Technology / Want a Good Laptop? Don’t Just Check RAM, Consider These Factors too Before Buying

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

'X' Launches New Draft Sync Feature, Continue Drafts Started on Mobile on Web, Know Latest Update

X (twitter)
Technology

Browser Ulaa offers 5 powerful features that make it better than Chrome

Ulaa vs Chrome Browser
Technology

Jio Launches Free AI Classroom for Skill Development

Jio AI Classroom, Free AI classes India, Learn AI skills free, Jio online learning, Free skill development courses,
Technology

WhatsApp Username Feature to Enhance Privacy and Eliminate Need for Phone Numbers

WhatsApp Username Feature Coming Soon
Technology

Meta AI Update 2025: Facebook and Instagram Feeds to Become Personalised from December

Meta AI Update 2025
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.