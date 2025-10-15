Want a Good Laptop? Don’t Just Check RAM, Consider These Factors too Before Buying

Even today, many people buy laptops just by looking at the storage capacity. But the real difference lies in the type of storage. HDD is a very old model, whereas SSD is a well-performing storage.

SSD (Solid State Drive) makes a laptop extremely fast. The system boots up in seconds, and files open instantly.

HDD (Hard Disk Drive) is cheaper but slower.

It's best to opt for a model with an SSD + HDD combination, where the system is installed on the SSD and data is stored on the HDD.