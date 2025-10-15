Want a Good Laptop? Don’t Just Check RAM, Consider These Factors too Before Buying

Good Laptop Features (Symbolic AI Image-Gemini)
Requirements for a Good Laptop: In today's digital age, laptops have become a daily necessity. Whether for work, study, or entertainment, people often buy laptops based solely on RAM and storage. However, several other factors contribute to performance, and considering them can lead to a more beneficial purchase. If you're looking to buy a well-performing laptop that will last for years, it's essential to pay attention to these points before buying.
Processor
The processor is the brain of a laptop. Simply having more RAM doesn't make a system fast unless the processor is powerful. Therefore, having a good processor is crucial.
If you are a student or do general work, an Intel i5 (12th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 5 will suffice.
For video editing, graphic design, or gaming, Intel i7 / i9 or Ryzen 7 / 9 are better options.
A newer generation processor is always more efficient and energy-saving than an older one.
Storage, SSD or HDD?
Even today, many people buy laptops just by looking at the storage capacity. But the real difference lies in the type of storage. HDD is a very old model, whereas SSD is a well-performing storage.
SSD (Solid State Drive) makes a laptop extremely fast. The system boots up in seconds, and files open instantly.
HDD (Hard Disk Drive) is cheaper but slower.
It's best to opt for a model with an SSD + HDD combination, where the system is installed on the SSD and data is stored on the HDD.
Display Quality and Size
If you work on your laptop for long hours, screen quality is very important. A good and slightly larger screen will be beneficial for you. A Full HD (1920x1080) or better screen is essential.
Screens with IPS panels display colours naturally and offer better viewing angles. A 14-inch laptop is portable, while a 15.6-inch one is better for multitasking. Therefore, choosing a laptop with a better screen is more advantageous.
Battery Backup and Charging Speed
A good laptop also needs good battery performance. A perfect laptop is one that doesn't demand frequent charging. It should have a backup of at least 6 to 8 hours. Additionally, choose a model with fast-charging technology so you can get back to work quickly. Therefore, good battery life is also essential in a laptop.
Ports and Connectivity
Having various ports and connectivity options on a laptop is also very important. The laptop should have sufficient ports, such as USB Type-C, HDMI, and a card reader.
If you work from home, ensure it has the latest connectivity like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Having multiple types of ports and connectivity makes the computer more multitasking-friendly.
Big NewsView All
Technology
Trending