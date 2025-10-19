WhatsApp Diwali Stickers: Send Greetings with Animated Stickers, Here’s How to Download

Whatsapp Animated Diwali Stickers (Image: Freepik)
WhatsApp Diwali Stickers 2025: WhatsApp has released a special animated sticker pack for its users this Diwali. This new pack includes colourful diyas, sparklers, candles, rangoli designs, and animated messages like 'Happy Diwali'. This Diwali, you can use these stickers to send wishes to your friends, relatives, family members, or anyone you wish to send greetings to. Let's find out how you can add these stickers to your WhatsApp.
WhatsApp always brings something new during the festive season, and this time the app has launched a special animated sticker pack for Diwali. This sticker pack has been released through WhatsApp's community channel. Its aim is to make the joys of the festival even more colourful in digital conversations.
These stickers include traditional diyas, lights, firecrackers, and animated messages with 'Happy Diwali' written on them, which will add a festive touch to your chats.
You can easily send this new Diwali Sticker Pack on WhatsApp Web or the desktop app as well.
Follow the steps given below for this.
