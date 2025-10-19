Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

WhatsApp Diwali Stickers: Send Greetings with Animated Stickers, Here’s How to Download

WhatsApp has launched a new Animated Sticker Pack for Diwali. You can use these stickers to send Diwali wishes to your friends, relatives, or anyone you wish. Learn how you can download these stickers.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 19, 2025

Whatsapp Animated Diwali Stickers

Whatsapp Animated Diwali Stickers (Image: Freepik)

WhatsApp Diwali Stickers 2025: WhatsApp has released a special animated sticker pack for its users this Diwali. This new pack includes colourful diyas, sparklers, candles, rangoli designs, and animated messages like 'Happy Diwali'. This Diwali, you can use these stickers to send wishes to your friends, relatives, family members, or anyone you wish to send greetings to. Let's find out how you can add these stickers to your WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Introduces Festive Stickers Pack

WhatsApp always brings something new during the festive season, and this time the app has launched a special animated sticker pack for Diwali. This sticker pack has been released through WhatsApp's community channel. Its aim is to make the joys of the festival even more colourful in digital conversations.

These stickers include traditional diyas, lights, firecrackers, and animated messages with 'Happy Diwali' written on them, which will add a festive touch to your chats.

How to Download the Diwali Sticker Pack

  • To add the Diwali sticker pack, first, open the WhatsApp app on your mobile.
  • Open any chat and tap on the sticker icon (next to the text box).
  • Click on the '+' icon visible at the bottom.
  • Here you will see the new 'Happy Diwali Sticker Pack'.
  • Tap on it to download and add it to your sticker collection.
  • Now, go to any chat, select the new Diwali sticker, and send it.
  • You can now wish 'Happy Diwali' with colourful animated stickers.

How to Send Stickers on WhatsApp Web or Desktop?

You can easily send this new Diwali Sticker Pack on WhatsApp Web or the desktop app as well.

Follow the steps given below for this.

  • Open WhatsApp Web or the Desktop App in your browser.
  • After logging in, go to this link: https://wa.me/stickerpack/DiwaliFestivities
  • Here you will see the new animated sticker pack named 'Diwali Festivities'.
  • Select your preferred sticker and send it in the chat window.
  • This way, you can send festive greetings to your loved ones from your computer or laptop too.

Published on:

19 Oct 2025 01:48 pm

