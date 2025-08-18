WhatsApp Launches Scheduled Calls Feature

WhatsApp Scheduled Calls: WhatsApp is constantly introducing new features for its users. The company has now released a long-awaited update: the Scheduled Calls feature. This allows users to schedule calls in advance, with notifications sent to all participants at the appointed time.
The biggest advantage of this new feature is that users can now schedule family conversations or office meetings without missing them. All participants will receive an alert before the call begins. Furthermore, scheduled calls will be fully end-to-end encrypted, eliminating any security concerns. In this way, WhatsApp will now directly challenge platforms like Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams.
To further enhance the calling experience, the company has also revamped the user interface (UI). Users can now view upcoming scheduled calls in the Calls tab. They can check the list of participants and share the call link. Additionally, features like raise hand and emoji reactions have been added to scheduled calls, making conversations more interactive.
WhatsApp has recently introduced other notable updates. The company has launched an AI Writing Help feature in the beta version, which assists in writing messages, including grammar correction, sentence improvement, and tone adjustment. Additionally, WhatsApp is working on a plan to display ads in its Status section, although these advertisements will only appear in the Updates tab.