YouTube Launches Hype Feature to Boost Smaller Creators

YouTube Hype Feature: YouTube has launched a new feature, ‘Hype’, globally for its creators. The aim of this feature is to promote smaller and emerging content creators who often struggle to gain visibility amidst larger channels. Let's delve into the details of this new feature.
This feature allows viewers to “hype” their favourite smaller creators. Videos from channels with fewer than 500,000 subscribers can be hyped. Each user can hype up to three videos per week.
Hyped videos receive points and are displayed on a special leaderboard within YouTube's Explore section.
YouTube has stated that smaller channels will receive a greater boost when hyped, enabling them to progress more rapidly compared to larger channels. A special “Hyped” badge will also be displayed on hyped videos.
Viewers who regularly hype videos will receive a Hype Star Badge each month. Additionally, viewers will receive a notification if a video they hyped rises on the leaderboard.
Creators will now find a Hype Card in YouTube Studio. Here, they can see how many hype points their videos have received and their progress over the week.
YouTube has clarified that this is just the beginning. They plan to introduce special leaderboards for different categories such as gaming and style in the future. Furthermore, the company is testing paid hype, which could provide creators with additional earning opportunities.
Until now, it has not been easy for smaller creators to gain recognition, but with this feature, YouTube is empowering viewers to decide who the next star will be.
This feature is live in 39 countries, including India, and could be a beacon of hope for millions of smaller creators.