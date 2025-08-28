Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Technology

YouTube Launches Hype Feature to Boost Smaller Creators

YouTube has introduced a new Hype feature designed to help smaller content creators gain exposure and build their audience. This article will explain how the YouTube Hype Feature works and the benefits it offers creators.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

YouTube Hype Feature
YouTube Hype Feature (Image: Pexels)

YouTube Hype Feature: YouTube has launched a new feature, ‘Hype’, globally for its creators. The aim of this feature is to promote smaller and emerging content creators who often struggle to gain visibility amidst larger channels. Let's delve into the details of this new feature.

What is the YouTube Hype Feature?

This feature allows viewers to “hype” their favourite smaller creators. Videos from channels with fewer than 500,000 subscribers can be hyped. Each user can hype up to three videos per week.

Hyped videos receive points and are displayed on a special leaderboard within YouTube's Explore section.

Benefits for Smaller Creators

YouTube has stated that smaller channels will receive a greater boost when hyped, enabling them to progress more rapidly compared to larger channels. A special “Hyped” badge will also be displayed on hyped videos.

Special Rewards for Viewers

Viewers who regularly hype videos will receive a Hype Star Badge each month. Additionally, viewers will receive a notification if a video they hyped rises on the leaderboard.

New Tools for Creators

Creators will now find a Hype Card in YouTube Studio. Here, they can see how many hype points their videos have received and their progress over the week.

Upcoming Changes

YouTube has clarified that this is just the beginning. They plan to introduce special leaderboards for different categories such as gaming and style in the future. Furthermore, the company is testing paid hype, which could provide creators with additional earning opportunities.

A New Opportunity for Smaller Creators

Until now, it has not been easy for smaller creators to gain recognition, but with this feature, YouTube is empowering viewers to decide who the next star will be.

This feature is live in 39 countries, including India, and could be a beacon of hope for millions of smaller creators.

YouTube Launches Hype Feature to Boost Smaller Creators
