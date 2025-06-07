script5,000-Year-Old Bread Unearths Ancient Recipe, Sparks Modern Culinary Trend | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Lifestyle News

5,000-Year-Old Bread Unearths Ancient Recipe, Sparks Modern Culinary Trend

A 5,000-year-old loaf of bread has been discovered in Turkey. A recipe has been developed based on this ancient bread and it’s proving very popular.

Jun 07, 2025 / 05:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Leftover Chapati Recipe

Leftover Chapati Recipe

Ancient Roti: Scientists are baffled by the discovery of a 5,000-year-old bread in Eskisehir, Turkey. This ‘Ancient Bread’ is now on display at a local museum, attracting significant attention. Researchers have not only unearthed the bread itself but also its recipe, sparking a culinary trend. Let’s delve into the details of this ancient discovery.

5,000-Year-Old Bread

Unearthed during an excavation in Eskisehir, Turkey in September 2024, this roti resembles a pancake, approximately five inches in diameter and thickness. It appears slightly burnt. Scientists believe its remarkable preservation is due to its burial conditions and the fact that it was slightly burnt. The type of wheat used is also considered a contributing factor to its survival. However, some speculate that it may have been intentionally buried as part of a ritual or ceremony.

Ingredients of the Ancient Bread

After extensive analysis, scientists determined that the bread was made from ancient emmer wheat, lentils, and the leaves of an unidentified plant that acted as a leavening agent. The recipe has been recreated, and even the mayor of Eskisehir sampled it, advocating for its revival as a culinary trend. It has since been introduced to the market.

Recipe of the Ancient Bread

Since emmer wheat is no longer readily available in Turkey, scientists have found a suitable substitute. The ancient bread is now being recreated using spelt wheat, bulgur, and lentils.

Turkey’s Ancient Bread a Popular Choice

While initial market reception was uncertain, the bread has become a local favourite. It’s widely produced and sold, and its thick texture results in a loaf weighing approximately 300 grams, with a price tag of around ₹300 (Indian Rupees).

News / Lifestyle News / 5,000-Year-Old Bread Unearths Ancient Recipe, Sparks Modern Culinary Trend

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Covid Update: 5-month-old baby dies in Delhi, active cases near 6,000 nationwide

National News

Covid Update: 5-month-old baby dies in Delhi, active cases near 6,000 nationwide

54 minutes ago

Saharanpur Fair Fire: Over 20 Shops Reduced to Ashes

Saharanpur

Saharanpur Fair Fire: Over 20 Shops Reduced to Ashes

3 hours ago

Starlink Licensed in India, Increasing Competition for Jio and Airtel

World

Starlink Licensed in India, Increasing Competition for Jio and Airtel

3 hours ago

Kota MBBS Student's Death: Father Accuses Principal, Two Others of Murder

Crime

Kota MBBS Student's Death: Father Accuses Principal, Two Others of Murder

3 hours ago

Latest Lifestyle News

Flavored Tea's Rising Popularity Among Youth Despite the Scorching Heat

Lifestyle News

Flavored Tea's Rising Popularity Among Youth Despite the Scorching Heat

2 days ago

Blast Lower Belly Fat: 5 Effective Exercises in Just 10 Minutes

Health

Blast Lower Belly Fat: 5 Effective Exercises in Just 10 Minutes

2 days ago

Five Night Skincare Habits That Could Be Harming Your Skin

Beauty Tips

Five Night Skincare Habits That Could Be Harming Your Skin

3 days ago

Six Foods PCOS Women Should Avoid: Expert Advice

Health

Six Foods PCOS Women Should Avoid: Expert Advice

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.