5,000-Year-Old Bread Unearths Ancient Recipe, Sparks Modern Culinary Trend

5,000-Year-Old Bread Unearthed during an excavation in Eskisehir, Turkey in September 2024, this roti resembles a pancake, approximately five inches in diameter and thickness. It appears slightly burnt. Scientists believe its remarkable preservation is due to its burial conditions and the fact that it was slightly burnt. The type of wheat used is also considered a contributing factor to its survival. However, some speculate that it may have been intentionally buried as part of a ritual or ceremony.

Ingredients of the Ancient Bread After extensive analysis, scientists determined that the bread was made from ancient emmer wheat, lentils, and the leaves of an unidentified plant that acted as a leavening agent. The recipe has been recreated, and even the mayor of Eskisehir sampled it, advocating for its revival as a culinary trend. It has since been introduced to the market.

Recipe of the Ancient Bread Since emmer wheat is no longer readily available in Turkey, scientists have found a suitable substitute. The ancient bread is now being recreated using spelt wheat, bulgur, and lentils.