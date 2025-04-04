script6 Foods to Lower Uric Acid | Latest News | Patrika News
6 Foods to Lower Uric Acid

Elevated uric acid levels in the body can lead to various health problems. Therefore, timely treatment, dietary restrictions, and a proper diet are crucial. This article discusses some foods that can help lower uric acid levels when included in your diet.

BharatApr 04, 2025 / 03:48 pm

Patrika Desk

Uric Acid Control Diet: Elevated uric acid levels in the body can cause various health problems, such as gout and joint pain. Therefore, the right diet is crucial for controlling it. Let's find out which foods, when included in your diet, can help reduce uric acid.

What is Uric Acid?

Uric acid is produced in our body from the breakdown of a substance called purine. It normally exits the body through the kidneys as urine. But when the kidneys don’t function properly or there is an excess of purine in the body, uric acid starts accumulating in the blood, which can lead to several health problems.

What to Eat to Reduce Uric Acid?

Cherries: Cherries can be consumed when uric acid levels rise because cherries contain antioxidants that help lower uric acid levels. They contain anthocyanins, which reduce inflammation and pain.
Water: When uric acid levels are high in the body, drinking plenty of water helps flush out uric acid from the body.

Leafy Green Vegetables: If you experience symptoms of uric acid in your body, immediately include green vegetables in your diet, such as spinach, bok choy, and lettuce. Their consumption helps reduce uric acid levels. They are rich in fibre and vitamins.
Lemon: Lemons contain Vitamin C, which helps dissolve and eliminate uric acid from the body. Drinking lemon water every morning can help control uric acid.

Yogurt: Consuming yogurt is considered beneficial for uric acid because yogurt contains probiotics, which improve digestion and maintain good calcium levels. This helps reduce uric acid levels.
Flaxseeds: Flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and control uric acid levels.

What other things should be kept in mind regarding uric acid?

Excess weight is a major cause of increased uric acid levels. Therefore, controlling weight can control uric acid levels. Regular exercise improves the body’s metabolism and reduces uric acid levels. Also, engage in activities that reduce other stresses.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.

