scriptBeat the Afternoon Slump: 6 Ways to Fight Office Sleepiness | Latest News | Patrika News
Lifestyle News

Beat the Afternoon Slump: 6 Ways to Fight Office Sleepiness

Sleepy At Work: Many people find themselves battling drowsiness while working in the office, significantly disrupting their productivity. However, there are a few tricks you can use to combat this sleepiness instantly.

Apr 22, 2025 / 01:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Sleepy After Lunch

Sleepy After Lunch

Sleepy At Work: Feeling sleepy at work is a common problem that troubles many. It not only slows down your work but also delays important tasks. The reasons for sleepiness often include fatigue, lack of sleep, or nutritional deficiencies. However, by adopting a few simple tips, you can overcome sleepiness during work. Let’s explore easy ways that can help combat sleepiness in the office.

Why do we feel sleepy in the office?

Sleepiness during office hours or work is often caused by some common reasons, the biggest being fatigue. When you work continuously for long hours without rest, both your body and mind get tired, leading to sleepiness.
Another major reason could be a lack of nutrients in the body. If your diet lacks essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins, the body feels a lack of energy, leading to fatigue and sleepiness throughout the day. Especially the deficiency of iron, vitamin B12, and
magnesium can also cause sleepiness and lethargy. In addition, working in the same position for long periods, drinking less water, or constantly staring at a screen without breaks can also be sleep-inducing factors.

Tips to avoid sleep in the office

1. Take a short walk outside with a colleague, get some fresh air

When feeling sleepy in the office, getting fresh air can be a good option. You can go outside the office with your colleagues for a few minutes and get some fresh air. This will provide oxygen to your body and you will feel refreshed. A short distraction will also refresh your mind, allowing you to refocus.

2. Exercise

Exercising is a good way to avoid sleepiness in the office. You can do light exercises in the office for a few minutes, such as stretching or jumping jacks. This will increase blood flow in your body and you will feel refreshed.

3. Drink plenty of water

Drinking water is an easy and effective way to fight sleepiness. Drinking water keeps your body hydrated and you feel energetic. Keep a water bottle with you in the office and drink water regularly. You can also use detox water, which will keep your body healthy.

4. Drink coffee or tea

Drinking coffee or tea is a popular way to fight sleepiness. Caffeine activates your body and makes you feel refreshed. However, keep in mind that excessive caffeine consumption can also be harmful, so consume it in moderation.

5. Try a different task

Sometimes, doing the same type of work for a long time can lead to boredom and sleepiness. In such a situation, you can try a different task for a while or try to do the same work in a new way. This will keep your mind active and you will remain alert.

6. Listen to music

If you feel sleepy during office hours, listening to music can be a good way to refresh yourself. Put on your headphones and listen to music that energises you and that you can hum along to. Make sure the music is uplifting and positive, as listening to sad songs can make you feel even more sluggish.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.

News / Lifestyle News / Beat the Afternoon Slump: 6 Ways to Fight Office Sleepiness

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Parliament: Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald Loot’ Bag Turns Heads

National News

Parliament: Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald Loot’ Bag Turns Heads

in 5 hours

Gold price shoots past ₹1 lakh mark, see rates in your city

Business

Gold price shoots past ₹1 lakh mark, see rates in your city

in 1 hour

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

in 1 hour

160 kph Trains Between Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah from January

National News

160 kph Trains Between Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah from January

22 minutes ago

Latest Lifestyle News

Lauki Juice: A Natural Remedy for Glowing, Youthful Skin

Beauty Tips

Lauki Juice: A Natural Remedy for Glowing, Youthful Skin

in 2 hours

Beetroot Juice: A Potential Remedy for 5 Heart Conditions

Health

Beetroot Juice: A Potential Remedy for 5 Heart Conditions

19 hours ago

Watermelon's Health Risks: 5 Groups Who Should Avoid It in Summer

Health

Watermelon's Health Risks: 5 Groups Who Should Avoid It in Summer

2 days ago

Beat the Heat: 3 Juices to Help Manage High Blood Pressure

Health

Beat the Heat: 3 Juices to Help Manage High Blood Pressure

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.