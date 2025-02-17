Bhopal AIIMS: Doctors remove live one-inch worm from man’s eye in rare surgery!

scriptBhopal AIIMS: Doctors remove live one-inch worm from man’s eye in rare surgery! | Bhopal AIIMS shocker: Rare one-inch parasite found in man&#39;s eye! | Latest News | Patrika News
Doctors at AIIMS hospital, Bhopal, removed a live worm from a patient’s eye during a complex surgery.

BharatFeb 17, 2025 / 03:57 pm

Patrika Desk

Eye Parasites: A case has emerged at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Bhopal, where a one-inch long live parasite was found in a man’s eye, causing redness. This rare case is only the 3rd or 4th of its kind reported worldwide. The young man underwent examination at the ophthalmology department of AIIMS Bhopal, where the presence of a live parasite in his eye was discovered. The parasite measured one inch in length, surprising even the doctors. But how do parasites get into the eyes, or how do such insects thrive there? We will explore the causes and prevention measures in detail.

Special rare surgery done in AIIMS

Doctors at AIIMS hospital, Bhopal, removed a live worm from a patient’s eye during a complex surgery. This was a shocking case where a young man experienced rapid reddening of his eyes and difficulty seeing. Despite medication, his vision continued to deteriorate. Investigations revealed a live parasite in his eye, measuring one inch in length, which surprised the doctors. Following the examination, the doctors also explained how the parasite entered the young man’s body and spread to his eyes.
 

Eye Parasites Symptoms

Symptoms include redness or irritation in the eyes, and corneas that appear cloudy or dirty or have a ring-shaped area on their surface. Blurred or weakened vision (usually in severe or advanced cases).

Eat well-cooked meat

AIIMS doctors warned that meat should be thoroughly cooked before consumption. They explained that raw or undercooked meat can lead to parasite entry into the body, spreading to various organs including the skin, brain, and eyes, causing serious health problems. They also explained that, particularly with frozen fish, there is a life cycle involved. Fish meat contains eggs which, upon reaching the stomach, transform into larvae. At this stage, the larvae are very small and can enter the bloodstream, spreading to any part of the body. Once they reach a safe location, they begin to grow, making their later removal difficult.

Cook meat to proper temperature

If you enjoy eating meat, thorough cooking is crucial for your health. The correct cooking process depends on the type of meat and the temperature used.

How to cook meat properly

Generally, meat should be cooked to at least 70°C (160°F) to kill harmful bacteria and parasites. Therefore, thorough heating is essential, especially for meats like chicken, beef, and mutton.

