Bhopal AIIMS: Doctors remove live one-inch worm from man’s eye in rare surgery!

Special rare surgery done in AIIMS Doctors at AIIMS hospital, Bhopal, removed a live worm from a patient’s eye during a complex surgery. This was a shocking case where a young man experienced rapid reddening of his eyes and difficulty seeing. Despite medication, his vision continued to deteriorate. Investigations revealed a live parasite in his eye, measuring one inch in length, which surprised the doctors. Following the examination, the doctors also explained how the parasite entered the young man’s body and spread to his eyes.

Eye Parasites Symptoms Symptoms include redness or irritation in the eyes, and corneas that appear cloudy or dirty or have a ring-shaped area on their surface. Blurred or weakened vision (usually in severe or advanced cases).

Eat well-cooked meat AIIMS doctors warned that meat should be thoroughly cooked before consumption. They explained that raw or undercooked meat can lead to parasite entry into the body, spreading to various organs including the skin, brain, and eyes, causing serious health problems. They also explained that, particularly with frozen fish, there is a life cycle involved. Fish meat contains eggs which, upon reaching the stomach, transform into larvae. At this stage, the larvae are very small and can enter the bloodstream, spreading to any part of the body. Once they reach a safe location, they begin to grow, making their later removal difficult.