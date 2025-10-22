Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Lifestyle News

Bigg Boss 19 Relationship Tips: Red Flag or Reality Check? Tanya Mittal Wants Her ‘Ex’, Baseer Ali Seeks a ‘Toxic’ Partner

Tanya Mittal, who wants her 'ex' back, and Baseer Ali, who looks for a 'toxic' attitude in his partner, both question the reality of relationships.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

Bigg Boss (Image; Patrika)

Bigg Boss 19 Relationship Tips: When it comes to relationships, we often expect love, understanding, and trust. However, sometimes we encounter situations in relationships that leave us bewildered. In Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal, who desires her 'ex' back, and Baseer Ali, who seeks a 'toxic' attitude in his partner, both question the reality of relationships. Are their desires truly a search for love, or merely a part of some emotional pattern? Let's explore the truth behind these relationships and what they teach us about love.

Baseer Ali and His Search for a 'Toxic' Love Story

During a conversation at the dining table, Ali candidly shared his thoughts. He said, "If I find someone who is a bit toxic like me, a bit extra, and a bit crazy... then I'll feel that this is the right balance. I don't want a simple and straightforward relationship. I want a relationship that is like chocolate chips or tutti-frutti, meaning a bit fun and a bit unconventional."

Tanya Mittal, Send Me My Ex

When Nehal Chudasma was seen comfortably resting on Baseer Ali's lap, Tanya Mittal seized the opportunity and, with a smile, made a humorous remark, "I feel so single in the house, Bigg Boss please send me my ex!" Her witty comment had all the housemates in splits of laughter.

Understanding the Difference: Red Flag Vs. Reality Check

Self-Respect Should Not Be Lost in Love

If a relationship repeatedly makes you feel inferior, diminishes your importance, or forces you to doubt your own capabilities, it is not love but a form of subtle manipulation that slowly drains your spirit.

Mistaking Toxicity for Romance is a Dangerous Trap

When arguments, control, and jealousy in a relationship are mistaken for "true love" or "deep affection," understand that the relationship has ceased to be romantic and has become an unhealthy emotional trap where you begin to lose your identity.

True Love vs. Emotional Dependency

True love gives you the space to fully experience yourself, without change or compromise. However, often people mistake emotional dependency for love, and then begins a journey...

