Dengue Vaccine: Experts Announce Breakthrough

The first dengue vaccination in India is likely to be available by 2026. This vaccine is developed by the Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda and is named TAK-003 (Qdenga). Besides vaccination, significant research is underway in dengue treatment. Experts say scientists are continuously working on new treatments and medications that will not only help in faster recovery but also mitigate the effects of the disease. Simultaneously, new technologies and measures for mosquito control are being developed to prevent the spread of dengue. These vaccination and treatment measures will play a crucial role in reducing the threat of dengue, and it is hoped that this will significantly reduce the number of annual deaths.