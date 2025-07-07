7 July 2025,

Lifestyle News

Dengue Vaccine: Experts Announce Breakthrough

Dengue Vaccine Update: Preventing dengue is about to get easier! A new vaccination technique will be available to the general public by next year. Experts say this vaccine will help reduce dengue-related deaths annually. Learn more about it.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

Dengue Alert in CG: Risk Rises as Rains Begin, Municipal Staff on Alert Mode (Photo: Unsplash)
Dengue Vaccine Update: A dengue vaccine is currently under development, with many eagerly awaiting its release. Experts have now provided an update, expressing hope that this vaccine will significantly reduce dengue-related deaths year on year.

Discussion on Dengue Vaccine at Conference

Experts discussed the dengue vaccine at the National Midterm Conference of the Paediatric Infectious Disease Academy, held at the Rajasthan International Centre on Sunday. The conference also featured in-depth discussions on innovations in the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The two-day conference saw participation from specialists across the country, who shared their experiences. The final day included two academic sessions focusing on infectious diseases and vaccination.

Key speakers at the conference included Dr. R. K. Agrawal and other prominent figures such as Dr. Chetan Trivedi, Dr. Atul Shankar, Dr. Mohit Vohra, and Dr. Neha Agrawal.

When Will the Dengue Vaccine Arrive?

Experts at the Paediatric Infectious Disease Academy's National Midterm Conference stated that the wait for the dengue vaccine is almost over. Most of the development work is complete, and the vaccine is expected to be launched in the market by 2026, making it accessible to the general public.

Research in Medications and Vaccination

The first dengue vaccination in India is likely to be available by 2026. This vaccine is developed by the Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda and is named TAK-003 (Qdenga). Besides vaccination, significant research is underway in dengue treatment. Experts say scientists are continuously working on new treatments and medications that will not only help in faster recovery but also mitigate the effects of the disease. Simultaneously, new technologies and measures for mosquito control are being developed to prevent the spread of dengue. These vaccination and treatment measures will play a crucial role in reducing the threat of dengue, and it is hoped that this will significantly reduce the number of annual deaths.

Dengue Situation in India Over the Past Five Years










































YearDengue Cases (Number)Number of Deaths
201967,11917
20207,8612
202133,73621
202244,49657
202350,64381
2024 (January – June)2,30,000 (Estimated)297 (Estimated)

According to the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), dengue cases in the country have fluctuated over the past five years. In 2019, approximately 67,119 dengue cases were reported, resulting in 17 deaths. The following year, 2020, saw a decrease to 7,861 cases and only 2 deaths, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases rose again in 2021 to 33,736, with 21 fatalities. This number further increased in 2022 to 44,496 cases and 57 deaths. In 2023, 50,643 dengue cases were reported, with 81 deaths. However, the beginning of 2024 has been alarming, with an estimated 2.3 lakh cases and 297 deaths between January and June. These figures clearly indicate that dengue is becoming increasingly dangerous, highlighting the urgent need for vigilance and timely intervention.

Dengue Symptoms and Prevention

Symptoms of dengue include high fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle pain, vomiting, and nausea. A drop in platelet count and red spots on the body can also be early indicators. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience any of these symptoms.

Easy Ways to Prevent Dengue

The most important step in preventing dengue is to prevent mosquito breeding. This involves removing stagnant water from sources such as coolers, pots, or water tanks. Maintain cleanliness and install window screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. Use mosquito nets, wear long sleeves, and apply mosquito repellent cream. These small measures can protect you and your family from dengue.

