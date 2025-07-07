7 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Iran Israel Conflict

Air India Crash

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Lifestyle News

Early Detection of Thyroid Problems: Pain in Five Body Areas Could Be a Sign

Thyroid Symptoms: Increased thyroid hormone affects the body's muscles and organs, causing pain in several areas. What are the early symptoms of hyperthyroidism?

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

Don't Ignore These Signs of a Thyroid Disorder
Don't Ignore These Signs of a Thyroid Disorder

Thyroid Symptoms: The thyroid is a small gland located in our neck, but its effects are felt throughout the body. This gland produces hormones that regulate the body's energy, weight, digestion, and heartbeat. When the thyroid doesn't function properly, the body begins to signal in many ways, especially through pain. If these signals are identified in time, treatment can be easier. Let's learn about the symptoms that appear in the body when one has thyroid problems.

What is Thyroid?

Thyroid is a hormone-producing gland that controls the body's activities. When it produces too little or too much hormone, it is called hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. In both conditions, the body may experience fatigue, weight changes, and pain in several parts.

Pain in These 5 Body Parts Can Be Caused by Thyroid

Neck pain or swelling

Swelling, pain, or lumps in the front of the neck or near the throat can be a sign of a thyroid problem. This condition occurs when the thyroid gland swells. This can cause the voice to sound heavy or difficulty swallowing. If this problem persists, it is important to get checked immediately.

Muscle and Joint Pain

Hormonal imbalances can cause muscle tightness, stiffness, and pain. Symptoms such as hand and foot cramps, tingling, or fatigue are common. Vitamin D and calcium deficiency can worsen this problem. Light exercise and a balanced diet can provide relief.

Back and Lower Back Pain

Thyroid reduces the body's energy, which can cause heaviness or pain in the back and lower back. Sitting in the same position for long periods or incorrect posture can worsen this pain. Yoga and stretching can be beneficial.

Burning or Tingling in the Feet

Nerve damage can cause problems such as burning, tingling, or numbness in the feet. This is medically known as neuropathy and is common in thyroid patients. Obstruction in blood circulation can also be a cause.

Headache or Migraine

Hormonal fluctuations can cause headaches, heaviness, or migraines. This pain is sometimes very intense and may be accompanied by dizziness or nausea. Medical advice is necessary to maintain hormone balance.

What to Do If You Experience Any of These Symptoms?

If you experience persistent fatigue, weight fluctuations, hair loss, or any of the symptoms mentioned above, get a thyroid test done without delay. This problem can be controlled with timely treatment and doctor's advice.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Healthy Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Published on:

07 Jul 2025 11:54 am

English News / Lifestyle News / Early Detection of Thyroid Problems: Pain in Five Body Areas Could Be a Sign
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.