Early Detection of Thyroid Problems: Pain in Five Body Areas Could Be a Sign

Thyroid Symptoms: The thyroid is a small gland located in our neck, but its effects are felt throughout the body. This gland produces hormones that regulate the body's energy, weight, digestion, and heartbeat. When the thyroid doesn't function properly, the body begins to signal in many ways, especially through pain. If these signals are identified in time, treatment can be easier. Let's learn about the symptoms that appear in the body when one has thyroid problems.