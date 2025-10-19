Fashion's Fallout: Carrying Bags on One Shoulder May Increase Arthritis Risk

Arthritis Health News: In today's lifestyle, while fashion trends have changed, there have also been several small changes in the way we live. These changes may seem minor, but they can gradually become a significant problem for our bodies. One such common habit is carrying a bag on one shoulder. It may seem insignificant, but whether it's children or adults, carrying a purse or a school bag, most people tend to sling it over one shoulder. This very habit can later lead to problems like arthritis.