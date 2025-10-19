Fashion's Fallout: Carrying Bags on One Shoulder May Increase Arthritis Risk

How bags affect your spine and joints (Image– Freepik)
Arthritis Health News: In today's lifestyle, while fashion trends have changed, there have also been several small changes in the way we live. These changes may seem minor, but they can gradually become a significant problem for our bodies. One such common habit is carrying a bag on one shoulder. It may seem insignificant, but whether it's children or adults, carrying a purse or a school bag, most people tend to sling it over one shoulder. This very habit can later lead to problems like arthritis.
This small mistake, done in the name of fashion and convenience, can take a heavy toll on your joint health. So, let's understand how these small habits can create big problems for you.
According to bone and joint experts, our body is designed to distribute weight equally on both sides. When we carry a bag on the same shoulder daily, the body's balance starts to get disturbed. This causes the muscles on one side to constantly stretch, while the muscles on the other side become inactive.
Gradually, this imbalance puts pressure on the major shoulder joints, the acromioclavicular and glenohumeral joints. Prolonged pressure damages the cartilage in these joints, which can later lead to micro-trauma and then shoulder arthritis.
This effect is not limited to the shoulders alone. When a heavy bag is carried on one side, the body tends to lean to the other side to balance itself, which can cause the spine to curve. As a result, problems like stiffness in the neck muscles, headaches, and poor posture arise.
This habit can be even more detrimental for individuals who have pre-existing shoulder injuries, weak muscles, or poor posture.
Use a bag that distributes weight equally on both shoulders, such as a backpack with padded straps.
The weight of the bag should not exceed 10 to 15 percent of your total body weight.
If you use a single-strap bag, try to switch shoulders periodically to avoid putting pressure on one side.
Perform regular exercises for your shoulders, back, and neck to keep your muscles strong and prevent injuries.
Check yourself in a mirror while walking, keep your back straight, and pull your shoulders back. Good posture will not only protect you from arthritis but also boost your confidence.
