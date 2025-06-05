Flavored Tea's Rising Popularity Among Youth Despite the Scorching Heat

Why is this tea being consumed even in 40-45-degree temperatures? The number of people drinking flavored tea is steadily increasing, even during the summer. One reason is the distinct taste and aroma. Teas flavored with paan, rose, or chocolate offer a refreshing experience. Some cafes and tea stalls also serve it iced, making it a refreshing beverage even in the heat. This is why people are enjoying it so much, even in intense heat.

What is special about flavored tea? The biggest feature of flavored tea is its unique taste. Now, tea doesn’t just include milk and sugar; it also incorporates flavors like chocolate, rose, paan, cardamom, and saffron. Additionally, customers can add their preferred flavors like ginger, spices, or honey. In some places, it’s served in kulhads (earthen cups), enhancing the overall experience.

Why is the flavored tea trend growing among young people? Today’s youth wants to try something new and different. They don’t just drink tea; they see it as an experience. Flavored tea has become a part of that. People share pictures of their drinks on social media, and when the tea is aesthetically pleasing, it becomes even more popular. Many tea stalls and cafes have become spaces where young people can relax, chat, take photos, and try new flavors.

Which varieties are becoming popular? Many varieties of flavored tea are extremely popular among today’s youth. Traditional Teas: Masala tea, ginger tea, Karniri tea, cardamom tea, Kulhad tea, and saffron Kulhad tea. Health-Friendly Teas: Green tea, lemon tea, and honey lemon tea are preferred by those conscious of their health.

Flavor Options: Customers can choose additional flavors like ginger, spices, cardamom, or honey to customize their tea.