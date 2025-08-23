‘Fridge Cigarette’: Gen Z’s New Stress Reliever Trend

Fridge Cigarette: Gen Z has discovered a new way to relieve stress, and it doesn't involve cigarettes or nicotine. This trend, known as the 'Fridge Cigarette,' involves opening the refrigerator, grabbing a cold Diet Coke (or any cold drink, fizzy drink), opening the can, and enjoying it in the same way people used to take cigarette breaks. The only difference is the absence of smoke and guilt. Just a cold, bubbly drink and a small mental reset.