Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Lifestyle News

‘Fridge Cigarette’: Gen Z’s New Stress Reliever Trend

Gen Z is rapidly embracing the 'Fridge Cigarette' trend, where individuals alleviate stress by consuming cold diet Coke or other fizzy drinks. This article explores the psychological and physical effects of this habit.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

Fridge Cigarette
Fridge Cigarette (photo- freepik)

Fridge Cigarette: Gen Z has discovered a new way to relieve stress, and it doesn't involve cigarettes or nicotine. This trend, known as the 'Fridge Cigarette,' involves opening the refrigerator, grabbing a cold Diet Coke (or any cold drink, fizzy drink), opening the can, and enjoying it in the same way people used to take cigarette breaks. The only difference is the absence of smoke and guilt. Just a cold, bubbly drink and a small mental reset.

A Way to Escape Stress?

Neha Kadbam, senior psychologist at Kadambs Hospitals, explains that this trend could be an emotional coping mechanism, a way to handle stress. When people feel tired, burned out, or tense, they resort to such small habits to find immediate relief. Drinking a cold drink provides moments of happiness, control, and distraction.

The problem arises when this habit is repeated frequently and becomes our primary way of dealing with stress. If drinking Diet Coke becomes the only solution, replacing healthy habits like sleep, conversation, exercise, or relaxation, then the problem can worsen.

Why Do These Small Rituals Feel Good?

Such habits are soothing because they are easy, quick, and repeatable. Just as people used to take smoke breaks to give their minds a break, this 'Fridge Cigarette' provides temporary relief. However, if such rituals become the sole source of emotional support, dependency can increase, and healthy coping skills are neglected.

The Impact of Diet Soda on Health

Mental Health: Regularly consuming artificially sweetened drinks can condition the brain to associate relaxation only with those drinks. This can lead to emotional dependency and irritability if the drink is unavailable.

Physical Health: Research shows that even though diet soda is sugar-free, its sweeteners can affect metabolism, appetite, and gut health. Excessive consumption can also increase cravings for sweets.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Healthy Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Published on:

23 Aug 2025 05:29 pm

English News / Lifestyle News / ‘Fridge Cigarette’: Gen Z’s New Stress Reliever Trend
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.