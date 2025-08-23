‘Fridge Cigarette’: Gen Z’s New Stress Reliever Trend

Fridge Cigarette: Gen Z has discovered a new way to relieve stress, and it doesn't involve cigarettes or nicotine. This trend, known as the 'Fridge Cigarette,' involves opening the refrigerator, grabbing a cold Diet Coke (or any cold drink, fizzy drink), opening the can, and enjoying it in the same way people used to take cigarette breaks. The only difference is the absence of smoke and guilt. Just a cold, bubbly drink and a small mental reset.
Neha Kadbam, senior psychologist at Kadambs Hospitals, explains that this trend could be an emotional coping mechanism, a way to handle stress. When people feel tired, burned out, or tense, they resort to such small habits to find immediate relief. Drinking a cold drink provides moments of happiness, control, and distraction.
The problem arises when this habit is repeated frequently and becomes our primary way of dealing with stress. If drinking Diet Coke becomes the only solution, replacing healthy habits like sleep, conversation, exercise, or relaxation, then the problem can worsen.
Such habits are soothing because they are easy, quick, and repeatable. Just as people used to take smoke breaks to give their minds a break, this 'Fridge Cigarette' provides temporary relief. However, if such rituals become the sole source of emotional support, dependency can increase, and healthy coping skills are neglected.
Mental Health: Regularly consuming artificially sweetened drinks can condition the brain to associate relaxation only with those drinks. This can lead to emotional dependency and irritability if the drink is unavailable.
Physical Health: Research shows that even though diet soda is sugar-free, its sweeteners can affect metabolism, appetite, and gut health. Excessive consumption can also increase cravings for sweets.