Lifestyle News

‘Date Till You Hate’ Is A Gen Z New Dating Trend

In today's rapidly evolving relationship landscape, Gen Z is embracing a new dating trend: 'Date Till You Hate.' Let's exlore what it is.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

Gen Z new dating trend (Image: AI)

Gen Z Dating Trends: Dating used to mean dinner, getting to know each other, and anxiously awaiting a reply the next day. However, attitudes towards dating have drastically changed in today's world. Social media has significantly impacted people's lives, influencing the adoption of new dating trends. The latest trend is "Date Them Till You Hate Them." Let's explore this dating trend in detail.

What is the Date Till You Hate Trend?

Hashtags like DateTillYouHate are rapidly going viral on social media. This trend involves people sharing their experiences, from initial attraction to the point of utter intolerance. This trend is popular among those who don't take relationships seriously. Partners stay together until they are tired of each other or begin to dislike one another.

What is this Viral Trend?

This new dating trend is rapidly going viral through Instagram Reels and TikTok videos. The concept involves dating someone until you genuinely start to hate them. People believe that following this viral trend will help Gen Z find the right partner.

Why is this Trend Going Viral on Social Media?

  • Gen Z's philosophy: Life is short, enjoy the moment.
  • Viewing breakups as a normal phase, not a trauma.
  • Memes, trends, and reels have given it a comedic tone.

Dangerous or Cool?

  • Some believe this trend weakens emotional attachment.
  • It could lead to trust issues, commitment phobia, and negatively impact mental health.
  • It may result in a lack of sensitivity and depth in relationships.

Related Topics

Lifestyle

Relationship

Published on:

14 Sept 2025 03:39 pm

English News / Lifestyle News / ‘Date Till You Hate’ Is A Gen Z New Dating Trend
