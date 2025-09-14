‘Date Till You Hate’ Is A Gen Z New Dating Trend

Gen Z Dating Trends: Dating used to mean dinner, getting to know each other, and anxiously awaiting a reply the next day. However, attitudes towards dating have drastically changed in today's world. Social media has significantly impacted people's lives, influencing the adoption of new dating trends. The latest trend is "Date Them Till You Hate Them." Let's explore this dating trend in detail.
Hashtags like DateTillYouHate are rapidly going viral on social media. This trend involves people sharing their experiences, from initial attraction to the point of utter intolerance. This trend is popular among those who don't take relationships seriously. Partners stay together until they are tired of each other or begin to dislike one another.
This new dating trend is rapidly going viral through Instagram Reels and TikTok videos. The concept involves dating someone until you genuinely start to hate them. People believe that following this viral trend will help Gen Z find the right partner.