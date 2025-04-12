Health Benefits of Chia Seeds on an Empty Stomach

Nutrients found in chia seeds Chia seeds, small yet nutritionally rich, are considered extremely beneficial for health. Consuming them with water on an empty stomach can provide several important benefits to the body. Chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fibre, and antioxidants.

Keep the digestive system healthy Chia seeds contain a high amount of fibre, which improves digestion. Drinking them daily on an empty stomach relieves constipation. Effective in reducing weight If you also want to lose weight, you can include chia seeds in your daily diet. This makes you feel full for a longer time, which helps in avoiding overeating and helps in controlling weight.

Keep energy levels in balance Chia seeds contain protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants that keep the body energised throughout the day. Taking it on an empty stomach in the morning will make you feel refreshed all day long.

Beneficial for skin The omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants present in chia seeds can help maintain skin health. It helps in reducing acne and keeping the skin hydrated. Control blood sugar Chia seed water helps in balancing sugar levels in the body. It keeps blood sugar under control, and its consumption can be beneficial for diabetes patients.