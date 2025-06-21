scriptHotel Booking Guide for Unmarried Couples: Seven Key Considerations | Latest News | Patrika News
Hotel Booking Guide for Unmarried Couples: Seven Key Considerations

Couples who are not married should check certain things when booking a hotel room to avoid problems with the police or other issues.

Jun 21, 2025 / 05:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Many couples overlook certain aspects when booking hotels, leading to difficulties during or after check-in. This is particularly problematic for unmarried couples, who may face privacy issues like video leaks, legal problems, etc., due to choosing the wrong hotel. To avoid such issues, unmarried couples should check certain things when booking a hotel. This is crucial for their safety and well-being.

Can Unmarried Couples Stay in Hotels?

There’s no confusion about whether unmarried couples can stay in hotels in India. Legally, they can. However, this depends on the hotel’s guidelines. As long as you are 18 years or older and possess a valid photo ID proving your age, you can check into a hotel.

7 Things to Check When Booking a Hotel as an Unmarried Couple

1. Book a Couple-Friendly Hotel

Not all hotels are couple-friendly. Many hotels in various locations do not allow unmarried couples to stay. Always choose a ‘Couple Friendly’ hotel. Check this during booking.

2. Check Hotel Reviews

If you like a hotel, then check it’s name on Google before confirming the booking. You’ll find hotel reviews on Google. Read user reviews before making a booking decision.

3. Carefully Read the Hotel’s Policy

Hotel policies may differ for unmarried couples. There might also be other changes. Therefore, carefully read the policy before booking. If anything seems questionable or uncomfortable, explore other options. It’s best to avoid hotels with unclear policies.

4. Choose Hotels in Safe Locations

Check the hotel’s location before booking. Use Google to check the surrounding area. Book only if the hotel is in a crowded and safe area. Avoid hotels in secluded areas or far from the city.

5. Read About the Hotel’s Security Measures

Don’t compromise on security. Check if the hotel has CCTV cameras, security guards, etc.

6. Carry Your Identification Documents

Even with online bookings, you need to provide ID at check-in. Both partners must provide identification. Checking in with only one ID is illegal and could cause problems. Always carry your IDs. Both individuals must have valid government-issued IDs such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, passport, etc. Some hotels accept local IDs if they are couple-friendly.

7. Book Through Trusted Websites or Apps

While some smaller hotels or social media groups may offer rooms to unmarried couples, prioritize safety and book through trusted websites or apps.

