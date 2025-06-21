Hotel Booking Guide for Unmarried Couples: Seven Key Considerations

Can Unmarried Couples Stay in Hotels? There’s no confusion about whether unmarried couples can stay in hotels in India. Legally, they can. However, this depends on the hotel’s guidelines. As long as you are 18 years or older and possess a valid photo ID proving your age, you can check into a hotel.

7 Things to Check When Booking a Hotel as an Unmarried Couple 1. Book a Couple-Friendly Hotel Not all hotels are couple-friendly. Many hotels in various locations do not allow unmarried couples to stay. Always choose a ‘Couple Friendly’ hotel. Check this during booking.

2. Check Hotel Reviews If you like a hotel, then check it’s name on Google before confirming the booking. You’ll find hotel reviews on Google. Read user reviews before making a booking decision. 3. Carefully Read the Hotel’s Policy Hotel policies may differ for unmarried couples. There might also be other changes. Therefore, carefully read the policy before booking. If anything seems questionable or uncomfortable, explore other options. It’s best to avoid hotels with unclear policies.

4. Choose Hotels in Safe Locations Check the hotel’s location before booking. Use Google to check the surrounding area. Book only if the hotel is in a crowded and safe area. Avoid hotels in secluded areas or far from the city.

5. Read About the Hotel’s Security Measures Don’t compromise on security. Check if the hotel has CCTV cameras, security guards, etc. 6. Carry Your Identification Documents Even with online bookings, you need to provide ID at check-in. Both partners must provide identification. Checking in with only one ID is illegal and could cause problems. Always carry your IDs. Both individuals must have valid government-issued IDs such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, passport, etc. Some hotels accept local IDs if they are couple-friendly.