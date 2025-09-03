Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Lifestyle News

India's Gen Z Embraces the 'Book Boyfriend' Trend

A new trend is rapidly gaining popularity among Gen Z in India: the 'Book Boyfriend.' This trend is proving to be incredibly interesting to young people. Let's find out what it is.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

Gen Z's new trend (Image: Grok AI)

Book Boyfriend: A New Trend: While today's generation is often portrayed as distant from books, the reality is quite the opposite. India's Gen Z youth have discovered a new way to experience and express romance: the ‘Book Boyfriend’. These fictional characters, encountered within the pages of books, are now finding their way into young people's dating bios and conversations.

What is the ‘Book Boyfriend’ Trend?

Recently released data from Tinder indicates that this trend is rapidly gaining popularity among young people in India. Inspired by the 'green flag' heroes of their favourite novels, young men and women are seeking similar characteristics in their dating profiles. For some, it's a dream of a ‘bookstore date’; for others, the scent of old pages is the beginning of romance.

Some Fun Examples

“Books > Boys (but I’m willing to negotiate)”

“The best way to my heart is a date at the bookstore.”

“Love the scent of old books and rain.”

What Do the Statistics Say?

Mentions of 'Bookstore' in Tinder bios in India have doubled (between 2024 and 2025). Global data shows that mentions of 'Book Boyfriend' increased by 58% in 2024, surging to a 77% increase by January 2025. Clearly, books and romance are no longer just fantasy but a genuine inspiration for relationships.

Why Are These Fictional Characters So Appealing?

According to Tinder India's relationship experts, Gen Z is drawn to 'Book Boyfriends' because they embody qualities often sought in real life.

  • Understanding and sensitivity
  • Openly expressing emotions
  • Devotion and deep connection

Published on:

03 Sept 2025 03:02 pm

English News / Lifestyle News / India's Gen Z Embraces the 'Book Boyfriend' Trend
