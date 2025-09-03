India's Gen Z Embraces the 'Book Boyfriend' Trend

Book Boyfriend: A New Trend: While today's generation is often portrayed as distant from books, the reality is quite the opposite. India's Gen Z youth have discovered a new way to experience and express romance: the ‘Book Boyfriend’. These fictional characters, encountered within the pages of books, are now finding their way into young people's dating bios and conversations.
Recently released data from Tinder indicates that this trend is rapidly gaining popularity among young people in India. Inspired by the 'green flag' heroes of their favourite novels, young men and women are seeking similar characteristics in their dating profiles. For some, it's a dream of a ‘bookstore date’; for others, the scent of old pages is the beginning of romance.
“Books > Boys (but I’m willing to negotiate)”
“The best way to my heart is a date at the bookstore.”
“Love the scent of old books and rain.”
Mentions of 'Bookstore' in Tinder bios in India have doubled (between 2024 and 2025). Global data shows that mentions of 'Book Boyfriend' increased by 58% in 2024, surging to a 77% increase by January 2025. Clearly, books and romance are no longer just fantasy but a genuine inspiration for relationships.
According to Tinder India's relationship experts, Gen Z is drawn to 'Book Boyfriends' because they embody qualities often sought in real life.