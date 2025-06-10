Kareena Kapoor's Fitness Secrets: 6 PM Dinner, 9:30 PM Lights Out

Dinner at 6 PM, Sleep by 9:30 PM Kareena Kapoor tries to have dinner by 6 PM, finish all her work, and go to sleep by 9:30 PM. She believes that if you give your body timely food and rest, it will definitely support you. She jokingly says, “My friends know they shouldn’t wait for me at parties. Because at that time I’m watching ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at a low volume.”

‘My mood gets bad if I don’t workout’ Kareena’s mornings are early. She wakes up before sunrise and exercises. Yoga and stretching are an essential part of her routine. She believes that starting the day actively keeps the whole day energetic.

In an interview with The Node Magazine, Kareena mentioned that she believes fitness is essential not only for the body but also for the mind. She says, “If I don’t exercise, my mood is not right.” Kareena further explained that since COVID, she has started paying more attention to her health. Now she does not compromise at all regarding her diet, sleep, and activity level.