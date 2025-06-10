scriptKareena Kapoor's Fitness Secrets: 6 PM Dinner, 9:30 PM Lights Out | Latest News | Patrika News
Lifestyle News

Kareena Kapoor's Fitness Secrets: 6 PM Dinner, 9:30 PM Lights Out

Kareena Kapoor Fitness Routine: How does Kareena Kapoor maintain her fitness and radiant look at 44? Her special routine is the key. Here are her simple secrets to a healthy life that can make a big difference in yours too.

BharatJun 10, 2025 / 09:08 am

Patrika Desk

Kareena Kapoor’s Fitness Routine: Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just a Bollywood superstar; her fitness and lifestyle also serve as an example for millions. Even at 44, everyone wants to know the secret behind her glowing skin, toned body, and energy. Recently, she shared some special secrets of her healthy lifestyle, which may seem easy but are quite effective. Let’s find out the secret to her fitness and beauty.

Dinner at 6 PM, Sleep by 9:30 PM

Kareena Kapoor tries to have dinner by 6 PM, finish all her work, and go to sleep by 9:30 PM. She believes that if you give your body timely food and rest, it will definitely support you. She jokingly says, “My friends know they shouldn’t wait for me at parties. Because at that time I’m watching ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at a low volume.”

‘My mood gets bad if I don’t workout’

Kareena’s mornings are early. She wakes up before sunrise and exercises. Yoga and stretching are an essential part of her routine. She believes that starting the day actively keeps the whole day energetic.
In an interview with The Node Magazine, Kareena mentioned that she believes fitness is essential not only for the body but also for the mind. She says, “If I don’t exercise, my mood is not right.” Kareena further explained that since COVID, she has started paying more attention to her health. Now she does not compromise at all regarding her diet, sleep, and activity level.

Homemade food every day is extremely important

Further, Kareena mentioned that another of her firm principles is: “Homemade food every day is essential.” She never misses simple but nutritious meals like dal, rice, vegetables, and roti. She says that good food and timely meals are the real key to health.

