Mango Side Effects: Five Groups of People Who Should Avoid Mangoes During Summer

If you’re consuming mangoes daily, exercise caution. These five types of individuals should be particularly careful about mango consumption, as it could negatively impact their health. Let’s explore who should avoid mangoes during the summer.

1. Mangoes Can Be Dangerous for Allergy Sufferers Side Effects of Eating Mango Individuals with any type of food allergy should avoid mangoes. Mangoes contain certain elements that can trigger allergic reactions. This can manifest as rashes, itching, sore throat, or swelling. If you experience frequent sneezing or red blotches on your skin after eating mangoes, it could indicate an allergy. Seek immediate medical advice and avoid further consumption.

2. Diabetics Should Limit Consumption While mangoes are delicious, they are high in sugar. A medium-sized mango contains approximately 45 grams of natural sugar. For those with diabetes, mangoes can rapidly increase blood sugar levels. Diabetic patients who wish to consume mangoes should do so in very limited quantities after consulting their doctor.

3. Caution for Those with Weak Digestive Systems If you suffer from acidity, gas, constipation, or any other digestive issues, mangoes may not be suitable. Overripe mangoes or those stored in the refrigerator can particularly cause heartburn, heaviness, or indigestion. Mangoes have a warming effect in summer, impacting digestion. Individuals with digestive problems should monitor their body’s reaction for a day or two before consuming mangoes.

4. Maintain Distance from Mangoes to Avoid Heat Stroke The risk of heat stroke increases with sun exposure in summer, and mangoes can exacerbate this risk. Mangoes generate heat in the body. Excessive consumption can lead to headaches, vomiting, and dizziness. If you are susceptible to heat or work outdoors extensively, consider consuming raw mango juice (pana), which offers a cooling effect.

5. Forget Mangoes If You’re Losing Weight Those aiming for weight loss should avoid mangoes. They are high in both calories and sugar. One mango contains approximately 150 calories, and consuming 2-3 mangoes daily can hinder weight loss efforts. Individuals trying to lose weight should carefully consider mango consumption within their diet plan.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.