Nautapa 2025: Skincare Tips for Beating the Heat

However, with timely and proper care, you can significantly protect your skin from the problems associated with the heat. Let’s explore simple and effective skincare methods for Nautapa, which you can apply to maintain your facial beauty.

Why is Nautapa Special? Nautapa means ‘nine days of intense heat’. During this time, the sun’s rays fall directly on the Earth, causing a rapid increase in temperature. Sweat, dust, and sun exposure can lead to skin problems like rashes, irritation, tanning, and dehydration. Therefore, skincare becomes crucial.

1. Sun Protection is Paramount During Nautapa, the sun is most intense between 10 am and 4 pm. If you must go out during this time, use an umbrella or scarf. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and reapply every 3-4 hours.

2. Use a Cooling Face Wash In hot weather, the skin becomes oily quickly. Choose your face wash wisely. Face washes made with aloe vera, neem, or cucumber are better as they provide a cooling effect and keep the skin clean.

3. Drink Plenty of Water Dehydration occurs quickly during Nautapa. When the body is dehydrated, it shows on the skin. Therefore, drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water throughout the day. Coconut water, buttermilk, and lemonade also help keep the skin glowing.

4. Use Homemade Face Packs Avoid chemical-based products during the heat. Instead, make face packs at home, such as a curd and gram flour pack, cucumber juice, or aloe vera gel. These cool the skin and reduce tanning.

5. Avoid Heavy Makeup Heavy makeup during Nautapa can clog skin pores and cause pimples or acne due to sweat. Use light makeup or let your skin breathe naturally. 6. Give Your Skin Rest at Night After a day in the heat, cleansing and resting your skin at night is essential. Wash your face with a mild face wash before bed and apply a moisturiser. Aloe vera gel works best during this time.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.