Night-Time Screen Use: Study Links 50 Minutes of Weekly Sleep Loss to Pre-Sleep Phone Scrolling

Disturbances in the body’s internal cycles due to excessive screen viewing Adults who regularly use mobile phones before bed are losing almost an hour of sleep every week. According to research by the American Cancer Society, excessive screen time daily can disrupt a person’s body’s 24-hour internal cycle. This cycle regulates our sleep-wake patterns, hormone production, body temperature, and other vital bodily functions.

This disruption results in approximately an hour less sleep each week. According to research published in the JAMA Network Journal, people who watch screens late into the night wake up later in the morning. Such individuals experience a disruption in their internal cycle and are unable to synchronise their schedules with daily activities. This leads to sleep disturbances.

Study on 122,000 people The research involved a study of over 122,000 people. Of these, 41 percent scrolled on their phones before sleep every day. They were found to have a 33 percent higher likelihood of poor sleep compared to those who did not use screens.

Disruption of natural sleep cycle The hormone melatonin is produced in our bodies in darkness, inducing sleep. According to research, the light emitted from phones and other digital screens prevents melatonin production. This disrupts the natural sleep cycle.

Ways to control screen time To control screen time, avoid using your mobile phone for at least an hour before bed. To get a good night’s sleep, keep your phone away and create a comfortable sleep environment.

