Sara Ali Khan’s Weight Loss Journey: From 96 kg to Fitness Icon

Sara Ali Khan: From Unhealthy Habits to a Balanced Diet Sara revealed in an interview that her eating habits were quite poor initially. However, she realised that food is not just for taste but also a source of nutrition and energy.

Sara Ali Khan’s Diet Plan: Breakfast: Boiled eggs, vegetables, grilled chicken or fish.

Lunch: Sarson ka Saag, Makki ki Roti, and Butter Chicken.

Dinner: Light meals during shoots, otherwise as per her schedule.

Sara (Sara Ali Khan) believes that eating in the right quantity and balance is the foundation of fitness.

Workout: The Mantra of Fitness View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) Sara’s fitness journey began in New York. She brought about a change in her life from “pizza to salad and laziness to cardio”. Sara Ali Khan Weight Loss Journey: Workout Routine: Cardio workouts: Walking, cycling and treadmill.

Functional training, Pilates, and boxing.

