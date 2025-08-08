8 August 2025,

Friday

Lucknow

Barabanki Road Accident Claims Six Lives

Barabanki Bus Accident: Six people, including four women teachers, died on Friday morning when a giant gular tree fell on a contracted roadways bus in Barabanki amidst torrential rain.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Aug 08, 2025

Barabanki heavy rain bus accident (Photo source: Patrika)
Barabanki heavy rain bus accident (Photo source: Patrika)

A devastating road accident in Barabanki district on Friday morning sent shockwaves across the state of Uttar Pradesh. A large Gulmohar tree fell on a Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) contracted bus during torrential rain. Six people, including the bus driver, died instantly, and several passengers sustained injuries. Four of the deceased were women teachers.

The incident occurred near Raja Bazaar in the Jaidpur police station area. The bus's roof and windows were severely damaged. The sudden collapse caused panic and chaos, trapping several passengers inside. Local residents immediately alerted the police and rescue teams.

Chief Minister Expresses Grief and Condolences

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each. He stated, “This accident is extremely tragic. My condolences are with the grieving families. The state government stands with them during this difficult time.” The Chief Minister instructed district administration officials to ensure immediate hospitalisation and proper treatment for all the injured, wishing them a speedy recovery.

Rain Cited as Cause of Accident

Eyewitnesses reported that heavy rainfall for several hours had weakened the tree's roots. The large Gulmohar tree fell onto the bus, which was travelling from Barabanki towards Haidergarh, carrying dozens of passengers. Passengers seated in the upper section of the bus were critically injured. Many were trapped between seats, requiring considerable effort to extract them.

Rescue Operation Underway

Police, fire brigade, and district administration teams arrived at the scene. A JCB machine was used to remove the tree and rescue trapped passengers. Local villagers actively participated in the rescue efforts. The injured were transported to the district hospital and nearby health centres by ambulance. Seriously injured individuals were referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment.

Four Female Teachers Among the Deceased

Officials confirmed that the six fatalities included the bus driver and four female teachers who were on their way to work. Families were notified after official confirmation of the deceased.

Compensation and Investigation Ordered

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not only announced compensation but also ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. He emphasised that despite the accident being attributed to natural causes, the administration should maintain vigilance and take precautionary measures. The district administration has formed a team to investigate the cause of the accident. Plans are also underway for the regular pruning of old and dilapidated trees during the rainy season.

UPSRTC Appeals for Caution

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation appealed to passengers and drivers to exercise extra caution during the monsoon season. Officials stated, “Your safety is our priority. Only through patience, caution, and responsibility on the road can accidents be avoided. Please control your speed and travel according to weather conditions.”

Wave of Grief

A wave of grief swept through Barabanki and the surrounding areas following the incident. The villages of the deceased are in mourning, and people are expressing anger over the accident. Many believe the administration should have removed such old trees in time.

Related Topics

cm yogi

Yogi Adityanath

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

08 Aug 2025 02:32 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / Barabanki Road Accident Claims Six Lives
