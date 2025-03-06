scriptGold and Silver Prices Surge in Lucknow's Sarafa Bazaar | Latest News | Patrika News
Lucknow

Gold and Silver Prices Surge in Lucknow's Sarafa Bazaar

Lucknow Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices have increased in the Lucknow Sarafa Bazaar. 24-carat gold has reached ₹89,100 per 10 grams, while silver is priced at ₹99,000 per kilogram. This surge in prices is attributed to global market fluctuations, the strengthening dollar, and rising demand.

LucknowMar 06, 2025 / 09:31 am

Patrika Desk

Gold Silver Price
Gold and Silver Prices Today: Fluctuations continue in the prices of gold and silver in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. According to the latest rates released by the Sarafa Association, 24-carat gold has reached ₹89,100 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is available at ₹86,500 and 18-carat gold at ₹78,100 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of silver jewellery has been recorded at ₹99,000 per kilogram.
  • Latest Gold Prices (per 10 grams)
  • 24 Carat – ₹89,100
  • 22 Carat – ₹86,500
  • 18 Carat – ₹78,100
  • Latest Silver Prices
  • Silver Jewellery – ₹99,000 per kilogram
  • (GST, making charges and hallmarking charges are extra.)

Reasons for the Surge in Gold and Silver Prices

Experts say that the prices of gold and silver are constantly changing in the global market. Concerns about economic recession in the US and Europe, the strengthening dollar, and increasing investor interest are leading to a rise in gold prices. Meanwhile, domestic demand for gold remains high due to the wedding season, further pushing up prices.

Is it the Right Time to Buy Gold?

According to market experts, gold prices may rise further due to continued volatility in the global market. If you are looking to buy gold for long-term investment, this might be a good time. However, short-term investors are advised to exercise caution.
lucknow gold silver price today

How Profitable is Investing in Silver?

Silver prices also remain at record levels. Increasing industrial use and investment demand have strengthened silver prices. Experts believe that silver prices may rise further in the coming months.

How to Invest Wisely?

  • When buying gold, only purchase hallmarked and BIS-certified jewellery.
  • Compare online and offline gold and silver prices.
  • Consult experts before making large investments.
  • In addition to physical jewellery, you can also opt for gold bonds and digital gold investments.

Impact of the International Market

Changes in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the slowdown in the Chinese economy are causing fluctuations in gold and silver prices.

Where are these rates available in Lucknow?

  • These rates apply to the major jewellery markets in Lucknow:
  • Aminabad Sarafa Bazaar
  • Chowk Sarafa Market
  • Hazratganj Gold Market
  • Alambagh Jewellery Market
If you are planning to invest in gold or silver, this time may be suitable. However, given the price fluctuations, it is essential to seek expert advice.

News / Lucknow / Gold and Silver Prices Surge in Lucknow's Sarafa Bazaar

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

National News

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

9 hours ago

IND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns

Cricket News

IND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns

in 3 hours

Railways cancels trains, diverts routes ahead of Holi

Special

Railways cancels trains, diverts routes ahead of Holi

in 3 hours

Gold and Silver Prices Surge in Lucknow's Sarafa Bazaar

Lucknow

Gold and Silver Prices Surge in Lucknow's Sarafa Bazaar

in 4 hours

Latest Lucknow

Mayawati Removes Akash Anand’s Father from National Coordinator Post

News

Mayawati Removes Akash Anand’s Father from National Coordinator Post

17 hours ago

UPPSC PCS: Vacancies quadruple after increase in seats!

News

UPPSC PCS: Vacancies quadruple after increase in seats!

5 days ago

PGI Lucknow Recruitment: Interviews for 23 Departments on February 28th

News

PGI Lucknow Recruitment: Interviews for 23 Departments on February 28th

6 days ago

Four-day public holiday: Schools, banks, and government offices to close in UP

News

Four-day public holiday: Schools, banks, and government offices to close in UP

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.