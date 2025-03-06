Gold and Silver Prices Surge in Lucknow's Sarafa Bazaar
Lucknow Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices have increased in the Lucknow Sarafa Bazaar. 24-carat gold has reached ₹89,100 per 10 grams, while silver is priced at ₹99,000 per kilogram. This surge in prices is attributed to global market fluctuations, the strengthening dollar, and rising demand.
Gold and Silver Prices Today: Fluctuations continue in the prices of gold and silver in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. According to the latest rates released by the Sarafa Association, 24-carat gold has reached ₹89,100 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is available at ₹86,500 and 18-carat gold at ₹78,100 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of silver jewellery has been recorded at ₹99,000 per kilogram.
Latest Gold Prices (per 10 grams)
24 Carat – ₹89,100
22 Carat – ₹86,500
18 Carat – ₹78,100
Latest Silver Prices
Silver Jewellery – ₹99,000 per kilogram
(GST, making charges and hallmarking charges are extra.)
Reasons for the Surge in Gold and Silver Prices
Experts say that the prices of gold and silver are constantly changing in the global market. Concerns about economic recession in the US and Europe, the strengthening dollar, and increasing investor interest are leading to a rise in gold prices. Meanwhile, domestic demand for gold remains high due to the wedding season, further pushing up prices.
Is it the Right Time to Buy Gold?
According to market experts, gold prices may rise further due to continued volatility in the global market. If you are looking to buy gold for long-term investment, this might be a good time. However, short-term investors are advised to exercise caution.
How Profitable is Investing in Silver?
Silver prices also remain at record levels. Increasing industrial use and investment demand have strengthened silver prices. Experts believe that silver prices may rise further in the coming months.
How to Invest Wisely?
When buying gold, only purchase hallmarked and BIS-certified jewellery.
Compare online and offline gold and silver prices.
Consult experts before making large investments.
In addition to physical jewellery, you can also opt for gold bonds and digital gold investments.
Impact of the International Market
Changes in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the slowdown in the Chinese economy are causing fluctuations in gold and silver prices.
Where are these rates available in Lucknow?
These rates apply to the major jewellery markets in Lucknow:
Aminabad Sarafa Bazaar
Chowk Sarafa Market
Hazratganj Gold Market
Alambagh Jewellery Market
If you are planning to invest in gold or silver, this time may be suitable. However, given the price fluctuations, it is essential to seek expert advice.