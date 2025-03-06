Gold and Silver Prices Surge in Lucknow's Sarafa Bazaar

Latest Gold Prices (per 10 grams)

24 Carat – ₹89,100

22 Carat – ₹86,500

18 Carat – ₹78,100

Latest Silver Prices

Silver Jewellery – ₹99,000 per kilogram

(GST, making charges and hallmarking charges are extra.) Reasons for the Surge in Gold and Silver Prices Experts say that the prices of gold and silver are constantly changing in the global market. Concerns about economic recession in the US and Europe, the strengthening dollar, and increasing investor interest are leading to a rise in gold prices. Meanwhile, domestic demand for gold remains high due to the wedding season, further pushing up prices.

Is it the Right Time to Buy Gold? According to market experts, gold prices may rise further due to continued volatility in the global market. If you are looking to buy gold for long-term investment, this might be a good time. However, short-term investors are advised to exercise caution.

How Profitable is Investing in Silver? Silver prices also remain at record levels. Increasing industrial use and investment demand have strengthened silver prices. Experts believe that silver prices may rise further in the coming months.

How to Invest Wisely? When buying gold, only purchase hallmarked and BIS-certified jewellery.

Compare online and offline gold and silver prices.

Consult experts before making large investments.

How to Invest Wisely? When buying gold, only purchase hallmarked and BIS-certified jewellery.

Compare online and offline gold and silver prices.

Consult experts before making large investments.

In addition to physical jewellery, you can also opt for gold bonds and digital gold investments. Impact of the International Market Changes in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the slowdown in the Chinese economy are causing fluctuations in gold and silver prices.