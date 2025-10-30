Gold and Silver Prices Surge, Know the New Rate for 24 Carat Gold

With the approach of Diwali, Dhanteras, and the wedding season, an increase in gold and silver purchases is being observed. According to bullion market shopkeepers, there is a greater rush of customers now compared to before. While some customers are buying gold as an investment, many traditionally consider buying gold and silver coins and jewellery on Dhanteras auspicious. In major bullion markets of Lucknow, such as Chowk, Aminabad, Alambagh, and Hazratganj, customer activity has increased significantly in recent days. However, small investors appear to be a bit cautious due to the rising prices.