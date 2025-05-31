House Tax Discount Extended to June 30, 2025

New Discount Scheme Under the discount scheme announced by the Municipal Corporation:

A 10% discount will be given on online house tax payments.

An 8% discount will apply for offline payments (cash/cheque etc. submitted to the Municipal Corporation office).

This discount is valid until 30 June 2025. Municipal Corporation officials stated that this scheme is designed to encourage citizens towards digital payments. Prioritising online payments speeds up the Municipal Corporation's revenue collection and relieves citizens from the hassle of queuing.

Number of People Who Availed the Benefit According to Mayor Sushma Kharkwal (सुषमा खर्कवाल), this discount scheme was launched on 1 April, and since then, lakhs of rupees in house tax have been collected. According to Municipal Corporation records:

Over 60% of the tax was paid online in April and May.

The remaining 40% of payments were made offline.

Why the Deadline Was Extended The Mayor explained that many citizens had personally requested, and through public representatives, for additional time to pay their house tax. Several people were unable to make payments due to holidays and technical issues until the end of May. Considering these factors, the decision was made to extend the discount period to 30 June 2025. The aim is to provide relief to citizens and improve tax collection.

How to Make Online Payments The Municipal Corporation has provided a simple and fast portal for online payments. Taxpayers can submit their house tax online through the following steps: Visit the Municipal Corporation’s official website (e.g., www.nagarnigam.gov.in).

Go to the ‘Property Tax’ section.

Enter your unique property ID or mobile number.

View property details and check the outstanding tax amount.

Make payment through the online payment gateway using credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Download and save the payment receipt.

A helpline number and a help desk at the Municipal Corporation office have also been activated to resolve issues related to online payments. Municipal Corporation's Appeal The Municipal Corporation administration has appealed to all taxpayers to pay their house tax on time, avail the discount, and avoid penalties. This discount will automatically expire after 30 June, and no concessions will be given on payments thereafter. The Mayor also stated that an awareness campaign will be conducted in various wards of the city so that more people can get information about this scheme and take advantage of it.