scriptHouse Tax Discount Extended to June 30, 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Lucknow

House Tax Discount Extended to June 30, 2025

House Tax Relief Extended: The Nagar Nigam has extended the deadline for paying house tax to 30 June 2025.

LucknowMay 31, 2025 / 03:32 pm

Patrika Desk

House Tax Discount Extended to 30 June 2025

House Tax Discount Extended to 30 June 2025. (Image Source: Patrika)

House Tax Discount Extended to 30 June 2025: The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has provided significant relief to citizens. The deadline for paying outstanding house tax (property tax) has been extended from 31 May to 30 June 2025. Mayor Sushma Kharkwal instructed officials on Friday to extend this discount for another month to provide relief to taxpayers. Thousands of taxpayers have already availed of this discount, but many citizens are still unable to pay due to various reasons. This step by the Municipal Corporation is a golden opportunity for taxpayers.

New Discount Scheme

  • Under the discount scheme announced by the Municipal Corporation:
  • A 10% discount will be given on online house tax payments.
  • An 8% discount will apply for offline payments (cash/cheque etc. submitted to the Municipal Corporation office).
  • This discount is valid until 30 June 2025.
Municipal Corporation officials stated that this scheme is designed to encourage citizens towards digital payments. Prioritising online payments speeds up the Municipal Corporation’s revenue collection and relieves citizens from the hassle of queuing.

Number of People Who Availed the Benefit

According to Mayor Sushma Kharkwal (सुषमा खर्कवाल), this discount scheme was launched on 1 April, and since then, lakhs of rupees in house tax have been collected. According to Municipal Corporation records:
  • Over 60% of the tax was paid online in April and May.
  • The remaining 40% of payments were made offline.
  • These figures show that the city’s citizens are rapidly adopting digital methods, making the Municipal Corporation’s operations more transparent.

Why the Deadline Was Extended

The Mayor explained that many citizens had personally requested, and through public representatives, for additional time to pay their house tax. Several people were unable to make payments due to holidays and technical issues until the end of May. Considering these factors, the decision was made to extend the discount period to 30 June 2025. The aim is to provide relief to citizens and improve tax collection.

How to Make Online Payments

The Municipal Corporation has provided a simple and fast portal for online payments. Taxpayers can submit their house tax online through the following steps:

  • Visit the Municipal Corporation’s official website (e.g., www.nagarnigam.gov.in).
  • Go to the ‘Property Tax’ section.
  • Enter your unique property ID or mobile number.
  • View property details and check the outstanding tax amount.
  • Make payment through the online payment gateway using credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.
  • Download and save the payment receipt.
  • A helpline number and a help desk at the Municipal Corporation office have also been activated to resolve issues related to online payments.

Municipal Corporation’s Appeal

The Municipal Corporation administration has appealed to all taxpayers to pay their house tax on time, avail the discount, and avoid penalties. This discount will automatically expire after 30 June, and no concessions will be given on payments thereafter. The Mayor also stated that an awareness campaign will be conducted in various wards of the city so that more people can get information about this scheme and take advantage of it.

Benefits

  • Better and timely revenue collection for the Municipal Corporation.
  • Financial relief for citizens.
  • Encouragement of digital payments.
  • Improvement in the status of outstanding taxes.
  • Increased positive communication between citizens and the administration.

Consequences of Non-Payment

  • If a person does not pay house tax by 30 June:
  • The discount will expire.
  • A late payment penalty and interest may be levied.
  • Repeated negligence may result in legal action by the Municipal Corporation, such as:
  • Sending notices,
  • Sealing the property,
  • Initiating attachment proceedings.
This decision by the Municipal Corporation is a relief for those who have not been able to pay their house tax so far. Taking advantage of this discount through online means is even easier, in line with the steps towards Digital India. If you haven’t paid your tax yet, don’t delay—take advantage of the discount until 30 June 2025 and take another step towards being a responsible citizen.

News / Lucknow / House Tax Discount Extended to June 30, 2025

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Records Another Covid-19 Death, Cases Rise

National News

Delhi Records Another Covid-19 Death, Cases Rise

in 2 hours

AI Job Displacement Threat Higher for Women, UN Report Claims

Education News

AI Job Displacement Threat Higher for Women, UN Report Claims

in 2 hours

Gwalior to get direct connectivity to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka

News Bulletin

Gwalior to get direct connectivity to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka

in 14 minutes

Warning: Cigarettes, Gutka, and Zarda Sales Flourish Near Schools Despite Ban

Baran

Warning: Cigarettes, Gutka, and Zarda Sales Flourish Near Schools Despite Ban

in 3 hours

Latest Lucknow

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

News

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

2 days ago

Mayawati Vacates Government Bungalow: Speculation Mounts

News

Mayawati Vacates Government Bungalow: Speculation Mounts

4 days ago

UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Schedule Released

News

UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Schedule Released

4 days ago

Yogi Adityanath's 'Project Alankar' Sets National Example

News

Yogi Adityanath's 'Project Alankar' Sets National Example

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.