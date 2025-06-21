scriptJEECUP Result 2025: UP Polytechnic result to be released today, check on jeecup.admissions.nic.in | Latest News | Patrika News
Lucknow

JEECUP Result 2025: UP Polytechnic result to be released today, check on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Result 2025: The result of the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic entrance examination will be released today. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

LucknowJun 21, 2025 / 09:40 am

Patrika Desk

JEECUP Result 2025

JEECUP Result 2025 representative image (Credit – Freepik)

The results for the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic entrance examination will be released today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, had announced 21 June as the result date in its JEECUP notification.

Counselling to Begin After Result Release

The council had previously released the answer key. Now, the results are to be released. Students will need their roll number and password to check their JEECUP results. After the results are released, counselling for admissions will be held. Based on the counselling, seats will be allotted to each candidate for admission to various institutions. All candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹250 for counselling.

Expected Cutoff

  • General: 74 – 79
  • EWS: 70 – 72
  • SC: 65 – 69
  • ST: 60 – 62

How to Check Your Result (JEECUP Result Steps To Download)

  • First, visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on the available UP Polytechnic Result 2025 download link.
  • Submit your login credentials.
  • The JEECUP Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
  • View and download the PDF.

Exam Dates (JEECUP Exam Date)

The examination was conducted from 5 June to 13 June. The JEECUP exam is held for admission to diploma courses in polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh. Approximately 228,000 seats are filled across nearly 1400 polytechnics, including government, aided, and PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode institutions.

