JEECUP Result 2025: UP Polytechnic result to be released today, check on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Counselling to Begin After Result Release The council had previously released the answer key. Now, the results are to be released. Students will need their roll number and password to check their JEECUP results. After the results are released, counselling for admissions will be held. Based on the counselling, seats will be allotted to each candidate for admission to various institutions. All candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹250 for counselling.

Expected Cutoff General: 74 – 79

EWS: 70 – 72

SC: 65 – 69

ST: 60 – 62 How to Check Your Result (JEECUP Result Steps To Download) First, visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the available UP Polytechnic Result 2025 download link.

Submit your login credentials.

The JEECUP Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Exam Dates (JEECUP Exam Date) The examination was conducted from 5 June to 13 June. The JEECUP exam is held for admission to diploma courses in polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh. Approximately 228,000 seats are filled across nearly 1400 polytechnics, including government, aided, and PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode institutions.