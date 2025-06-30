Lucknow Family's Triple Suicide Amidst Domestic Strife and Financial Hardship

Incident Late Sunday evening, police received information that the bodies of three family members were found in suspicious circumstances in a house in the Ashrafabad area. Police arriving at the scene found the three bodies in separate rooms. No signs of struggle or violence were found. A forensic team and dog squad were also called to the scene. The discovery of an empty poison bottle in the room further strengthened the suspicion of suicide. However, police say that the cause can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report and viscera examination.

Identification of the Deceased The deceased, Shobhit Rastogi (42), ran a small shop. His wife, Suchita (38), was a homemaker, and their daughter, Preeti (16), was a class 11 student. All three lived together in the same house. The family was middle-class but had been struggling with financial problems and family tensions for the past few months. According to neighbours, Shobhit often spoke of his financial difficulties. He had taken a loan a few months ago due to losses in his shop and was unable to repay the installments on time. In addition, there were reports of discord between the husband and wife.

Reactions from Neighbours Neighbour Suresh Verma said, “We never thought such a peaceful family would take such a step. There was no activity in the house from the afternoon. When the door didn’t open in the evening, we became suspicious and informed the police.” Another neighbour said that there had been an unusual silence in the house for the past few weeks. Their daughter was also rarely seen going to school. Some people also said that they had heard arguments between Shobhit and his wife.

Police Action and Direction of Investigation The Chowk police station in-charge informed that the matter is being investigated seriously. He said, “Upon receiving information about the incident, we immediately reached the spot, took possession of the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem. Preliminary investigations suggest suicide, but we cannot ignore murder or other angles.” The police have started questioning the family’s relatives, friends, and neighbours. Digital forensic examination of mobile phones, laptops, and documents found in the house is underway.

Psychological Perspective Experts believe that while mass suicides are rare, they are often caused by severe mental depression, social isolation, economic insecurity, and family pressure. Dr. Sumedha Srivastava, a psychologist, says, “Sometimes a person feels that they cannot get their loved ones out of problems, so they decide to take them along. This is a dangerous mental state where a person’s thinking becomes abnormal.”