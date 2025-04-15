scriptMajor IPS Transfers in Uttar Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
Lucknow

Major IPS Transfers in Uttar Pradesh

Following the peaceful conclusion of Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, a list of IPS officer transfers is now ready.

LucknowApr 15, 2025 / 02:15 pm

Patrika Desk

UP IPS Transfers 2025: A major reshuffle of IPS officers is underway in Uttar Pradesh, with transfers anticipated for several District Police Superintendents, Senior Superintendents of Police, and Police Commissioners. Sources indicate that the list has been finalized following the peaceful observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Key Highlights

  • Transfers are being prepared for the Superintendents of Police in around a dozen districts.
  • Officers who have served in the same district for over two and a half years will be reassigned.
  • Officers facing complaints regarding their performance may be given side postings.

Transfers of Promoted Captains

Sources suggest that the Police Captains of Muzaffarnagar, Jhansi, Fatehgarh, and Mathura have been promoted to DIG rank. Their transfers are certain, with two officers potentially receiving postings in a range.

Other Potential Transfers

The postings of Police Captains in Kanpur Dehat, Barabanki, Etawah, Bulandshahr, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Kaushambi, Hamirpur, Baghpat, and Sant Kabir Nagar have also exceeded two years. Reshuffling is likely in these districts as well.

Changes in Commissionerates

Both Commissioners in the Ghaziabad and Noida Commissionerates have served for approximately two and a half years. The Noida Commissioner has been promoted to ADG and may receive a new responsibility. Additionally, officers from the 2018 batch may be given charge of districts.

Changes at the Range Level

  • IG Range Bareilly, Dr. Rakesh Singh, is retiring this month; a new officer will be appointed in his place.
  • IG Lucknow Range, Prashant Kumar, has been promoted to Second ADG; his transfer is certain.
  • IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar, has also served for over two years and may receive a new responsibility.
  • ADG Ajay Anand is also retiring this month.
  • The responsibility of IG Mirzapur, Rakesh Prakash Singh, may also change.
  • Furthermore, officers posted in zones for extended periods may also be reassigned.

