Major IPS Transfers in Uttar Pradesh

Key Highlights Transfers are being prepared for the Superintendents of Police in around a dozen districts.

Officers who have served in the same district for over two and a half years will be reassigned.

Officers facing complaints regarding their performance may be given side postings. Transfers of Promoted Captains Sources suggest that the Police Captains of Muzaffarnagar, Jhansi, Fatehgarh, and Mathura have been promoted to DIG rank. Their transfers are certain, with two officers potentially receiving postings in a range.

Other Potential Transfers The postings of Police Captains in Kanpur Dehat, Barabanki, Etawah, Bulandshahr, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Kaushambi, Hamirpur, Baghpat, and Sant Kabir Nagar have also exceeded two years. Reshuffling is likely in these districts as well.

Changes in Commissionerates Both Commissioners in the Ghaziabad and Noida Commissionerates have served for approximately two and a half years. The Noida Commissioner has been promoted to ADG and may receive a new responsibility. Additionally, officers from the 2018 batch may be given charge of districts.